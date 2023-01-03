On the morning of Jan. 5, I gaveled in the Vermont Senate one last time. As the final days drew near, I’m grateful for the opportunity to have served the people of Vermont; what an extraordinary and unprecedented two years it has been.

I was sworn in as Vermont’s 82nd lieutenant governor on Jan. 7, 2021, a day after the Jan. 6 insurrection, with the State House surrounded by security. I assumed my new role as Senate president in a largely empty State House at the height of the pandemic. I gaveled in the Senate each day to senators joining via Zoom from makeshift home offices. It was not until March of the following year I presided over an in-person Senate. From the distribution of COVID relief funds, to investments in transportation and workforce development, to the passage of the reproductive liberty amendment, the Senate persisted amidst an unprecedented global pandemic.

