History will remember your commencement as a celebration of the next greatest generation. Together, your class has faced an overwhelming series of seismic world events. You were born in the aftermath of 9/11, you were educated in an era marked by school shootings, you learned alongside technology that constantly exposed you to global news and the experiences of others in a way no other generation has, and your Senior Spring was anything but ordinary.
In the face of fear, you have shown tremendous strength. In the face of injustice, you have shown tremendous resolve. It is no stretch to call you the next greatest generation in the making.
Vermont is proud of your tenacity.
You’ve stepped up, you’ve named injustice and demanded equity. You have reimagined an economy that values people and the planet above profit. You raised your voices for equal pay for equal work. You were the first to demand we recognize Black Lives Matter by raising flags at your schools and fully embracing your role as allies. You continue to lead us in the fight for the rights of all Americans to live free from violence and discrimination. You call on all of us to envision a brighter future for you and for future generations.
As a chapter comes to a close, and our state, nation and the world face unprecedented challenges, we are counting on you.
We are counting on you to remind us we can do better and will be held accountable. We are counting on you to help us create lasting and sustainable change that aligns our actions with our values. Above all, we are counting on you to help take us forward.
With your help, we can create a more diverse, equitable and inclusive Vermont. We can elect underrepresented leaders into public office, we can take bold action on climate change, and address racial inequity and social injustice wherever it occurs.
I hope you will join me in crafting and fighting for our future. A future where it’s feasible for you to stay here — or come back — to have a family and grow your roots, and raise your children in the community that raised you. A future where we have clean air to breath and clean water to drink, and you have livelihoods that inspire you to leave your communities and this world better than you found it.
Your generation is already making a difference. Your next call to action is making your power felt in our elections. Register and make a plan to vote. Nov. 3 is a crucial election for preserving our Constitution and democracy, and tangible change begins right here in Vermont in the statewide primary on Aug. 11.
Congratulations, Class of 2020. This is only the beginning.
Molly Gray currently serves as an assistant attorney general and is a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor.
