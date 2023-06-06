John Nassivera’s “On Faith” columns in The Times Argus and Rutland Herald are, as a rule, thoughtful, scholarly and enjoyable reflections, written from a Roman Catholic perspective, on the role religion might continue to play in modern lives. But Nassivera’s May 20 entry, “Heaven, Hell and us,” was not up to its usual standard.

There was way too much reliance on because-I-told-you-so argumentation. Here’s a sample: “I don’t think our ancestors during the past few thousand years were stupid. I don’t think they were superstitious rubes hoodwinked by some Godly mumbo jumbo. I think they made some pretty good decisions. I think the Hebrew scripture, the New Testament and the Quran reveal to us some critical information about how our mortality and our morality are related.”

