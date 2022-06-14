When Steve Whitaker was arrested for speaking too long at a Montpelier City Council meeting last week, it was not a shock, but it was disturbing.
During my more than three decades as an Associated Press reporter in Montpelier, Whitaker was a frequent visitor to our little newsroom, pitching stories about how state regulators were giving away the store to the phone company, bureaucrats were buying the wrong computer systems and loading them with software damaging both to citizens’ privacy and to citizens’ right to public information.
Whitaker was easily the most difficult source I dealt with in my career. I was a technological neophyte, and with a general assignment beat that ranged from religion to legal affairs to nuclear power, and a young family at home, I couldn’t devote my entire life to Whitaker’s topics, which seemed to be what he demanded. He also seemed to have a very tough time getting from point A to point B, and I complained often about his signal-to-noise ratio. Colleagues asked often why I put up with him. I’ll acknowledge that there were some years in which I was the only reporter in town who did.
Here’s why: Occasionally, he would provide enough thread for me to pull, and a solid story holding public officials or phone or cable company executives accountable would result. At the same time, I shared a certain instinct with the turn-of-the-last-century humorist Finley Peter Dunne, who wrote that journalism at its best “comforts the afflicted (and) afflicts the comfortable.” Cranks and gadflies like Whitaker often seem afflicted, sometimes by their own inner demons. Public officials in Vermont, as elsewhere, often seem a bit too comfortable in the exercise of power.
When I would write a story Whitaker had pitched, they usually drew the expected howls of protest from public officials and company public relations people. Less expected, they would draw sharp criticism from Whitaker. The stories barely scratched the surface, he would tell me as he gave me a list of follow-up stories for which I needed to drop everything else and do immediately if I ever were truly to get at the issues.
More than once I told him I’d had enough and didn’t want to talk to him anymore. But my reporter’s conscience wouldn’t let that last. We in the media are supposed to give full and fair consideration to all elements of society. I’ve always thought that included outsiders and people who were widely disliked. Even when he insulted me, I’d come around to trying to treat Whitaker fairly. It was my job.
And it wasn’t all for naught. Whitaker is a very bright guy with a lot of knowledge about computer networks and related technology. He also is a tenacious enforcer of Vermont’s open meetings and public records laws, and raises important alarms when public officials skirt those laws.
True to form, Whitaker has made himself a thorn in the side of the Montpelier City Council, Mayor Anne Watson and City Manager Bill Fraser in recent years. He ran for mayor this year and lost badly to Watson.
The Council recently imposed a two-minute-per-speaker time limit during the public comments portion of its meetings — call it the Stephen Whitaker Rule — and Whitaker blew past that at last week’s meeting and then refused to stop after Watson told him repeatedly his time was up. Police Chief Brian Peete and Deputy Chief Eric Nordenson ended up placing Whitaker under arrest and escorting him out.
It was a bad look for Whitaker and a worse look for city officials. The Times Argus, which devoted one paragraph of a 45-paragraph story to the substance of Whitaker’s complaints, didn’t do itself proud, either.
His complaints to the city often start with nuts-and-bolts infrastructure and physical plant issues. A dumpster is overflowing into the North Branch River. Downtown’s streets are dusty, and the city’s street sweeper is ineffective at cleaning them. The city has stalled on addressing a lack of public restrooms.
But Whitaker’s most unfortunate habit is to assume and allege moral bankruptcy on the part of the public officials he is addressing. I’ve seen it in legislative committees and other public meetings numerous times. Wednesday was no exception. On the restroom issue, he said, “Your Toilets Committee hasn’t met in a year, and that is absolutely untenable. It exposes the disingenuousness of this council’s priorities.”
Disingenuousness is a fancy word for lying. One way to make sure public officials won’t do what you want them to is to call them a bunch of liars. People get their backs up. I’ve seen the reaction in people Whitaker approaches in State House hallways or on the street. When people are insulted they often react badly. Legislative committee chairs suddenly find new and innovative ways to avoid hearing the critic’s testimony.
Or, as in this case, city officials impose unreasonable time limits on public speakers. Two minutes makes sense at a State House hearing where 100 people are hoping to speak and one goal is to make sure everybody gets some sleep that night. A rational approach for the Montpelier City Council might be to devote 30 minutes at each meeting to public comments. If three people want to speak, each gets a maximum of 10 minutes. If 15 or more wish to speak, a two-minute limit for each makes sense. Whitaker was one of three speakers Wednesday night.
Shutting down critics like Whitaker too often results in lost opportunities to air and deal with genuine issues. For example, Montpelier’s lack of public restrooms may actually be a problem, and if so, city officials should be pressed to deal with it.
My wife and I last fall visited Black Mountain, North Carolina, a town almost exactly Montpelier’s size. In the center of town was a small park with bushes and benches, and in the center of the park was a small building with well kept public restrooms. It’s not that hard.
But the more fundamental problem is that if we care about the First Amendment, we simply can’t have government officials arresting people for speech. Yes, Whitaker and people like him can be a pain in the neck. But if public officials can’t deal with that, they shouldn’t be in office.
Dave Gram is a former reporter for The Associated Press. He lives in Montpelier.
