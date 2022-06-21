The other day in this space, I expressed unhappiness about the arrest of a person for speech exceeding a 2-minute time limit imposed on public comments at the Montpelier City Council. But never one to miss a chance to take lemons and make lemonade, I’ve decided to try to squeeze some fun from this incident.
So I’m taking nominations for historic figures who would be arrested for trying to speak for more than two minutes at a City Council meeting. Here are some possibilities.
One who talked too much loved his city so fervently that he preferred to drink poison hemlock rather than face exile.
Talk about disruptive and disrespectful, another loud-mouthed idealist chased merchants and money changers from the temple where they’d been hanging out and ended up crucified.
That idealist’s ideals prompted the founding of a church, which later persecuted our next nominee for daring to say Earth orbited the sun.
Another possible nominee would have gotten into trouble for calling the City Council “Human, All Too Human.”
Still another likely would try to keep talking “by any means necessary.”
As for the last on our list, I’d have to ask: Would Police Chief Brian Peete let him write a “Letter From the Montpelier Police Lockup,” a la the “Letter from the Birmingham Jail?”
You’re welcome to come up with your own.
Why am I bugged so much by somebody being arrested for speech? Maybe it’s in my genes.
My Great-Aunt Betty often was told she talked too much. Betty Gram, later Betty Gram Swing (en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Betty_Gram_Swing), was a militant national leader in the movement for women’s suffrage a century ago. She was arrested five times at demonstrations outside the White House. Eventually, she and her comrades were sent to the Occoquan Workhouse in Virginia, where they were beaten, kept in isolation and some ended up being force-fed after starting a hunger strike. They put the suffering in suffrage.
Later, Betty was a key lobbyist traveling to State Houses around the country to push the states to ratify the 19th Amendment. She was on the scenes of the crucial final votes in the New Jersey and Tennessee legislatures.
I’ll nominate my Great-Aunt Betty as someone who would not be given more than two minutes to speak to the Montpelier City Council, though I’m pretty sure the Nashville legislators allowed her to go on at some greater length.
I’m also thinking that women who like the right to vote and serve in elected office should thank Betty and, if she ever somehow comes back to life and shows up at the Montpelier City Council, she should be allowed to talk as long as she wants.
Dave Gram lives in Montpelier.
Nominations (of mine):
One who spoke at great length several times while appearing in the form of a burning bush to the person they selected to lead an enslaved people on an exodus.
That chosen leader who would then go onto demanding the freedom of an enslaved people.
Numerous people, known as truth sayers and phophets in ancient times, who spoke truth to power.
A former slave who stated that, ""Power concedes nothing without a demand, it never did and it never will."
