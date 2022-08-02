I am not averse to criticizing the media or calling out inaccurate statements by liberals. In June, I faulted The Times Argus for insufficient attention to the substance of the complaints about city government lodged at a Montpelier City Council meeting by Stephen Whitaker, complaints that got Whitaker arrested. Last week, I tweeted a “fact check” at the congressional campaign of Democrat Becca Balint. Her endorsement by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren misidentified the leadership position Balint held in the Vermont Senate when it passed three pieces of legislation praised by Warren.

But when I read the July 27 column by Montpelier resident Dave Spaulding faulting Times Argus Editor Steven Pappas for allegedly less-than-adequate coverage of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop before the 2020 election, I had a reaction that can be summed up in three words: “This is garbage.”

