I am not averse to criticizing the media or calling out inaccurate statements by liberals. In June, I faulted The Times Argus for insufficient attention to the substance of the complaints about city government lodged at a Montpelier City Council meeting by Stephen Whitaker, complaints that got Whitaker arrested. Last week, I tweeted a “fact check” at the congressional campaign of Democrat Becca Balint. Her endorsement by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren misidentified the leadership position Balint held in the Vermont Senate when it passed three pieces of legislation praised by Warren.
But when I read the July 27 column by Montpelier resident Dave Spaulding faulting Times Argus Editor Steven Pappas for allegedly less-than-adequate coverage of Hunter Biden’s infamous laptop before the 2020 election, I had a reaction that can be summed up in three words: “This is garbage.”
Right-wingers have made a cottage industry out of bashing the mainstream and social media for giving less than banner play to the laptop story in the crucial weeks between the time The New York Post “broke” the story about allegedly salacious contents of the younger Biden’s laptop on Oct. 14, 2020, and the Nov. 3 presidential election won by Biden’s father, Democrat Joe Biden.
Spaulding’s claim is Pappas committed “manipulation” by ignoring the “explosive Hunter Biden laptop revelations before the 2020 elections.” Times Argus readers “should have been informed,” he says.
There are multiple problems with this analysis. One is structural. The Times Argus, whose bread-and-butter is local coverage, has no staff reporters covering national news (or even State House news regularly, sad to say). It’s not suddenly going to go and chase The New York Post’s reporting about Hunter Biden’s laptop or any other national political scandal. Criticizing the paper for cursory national coverage is like yelling at your local hardware store for its minimal clothing selection.
Spaulding tells us “in comparison,” stories about the Trump campaign colluding with Russia “commanded the front page of The Times Argus consistently for the next five years,” after they first surfaced in 2015. I did Google searches looking for instances of Trump-Russia collusion stories landing on the front page of The Times Argus during the period described by Spaulding. Here’s how many I found: zero.
A second, much bigger consideration is ethical. In my nearly four decades of work in the news media, I heard often that editors and reporters needed to be skeptical about all pitches of “hot stories” made by sources to make their political opponents look bad, and this was doubly or triply true immediately before an election. If you’re an editor and someone comes to you weeks before an election with an alleged “bombshell” gleaned from a laptop computer owned by the son of the source’s opposing presidential nominee, you pretty much need to put on a combination hazmat and radiation suit before touching it.
In fact, the only editors in the country likely to touch it probably work for a paper owned by the same guy who owns Fox “News,” Rupert Murdoch. Funny, this describes The New York Post.
In developing the “scoop,” the Post relied on a couple of stand-up guys. The paper was tipped off to the story by Steve Bannon, who had been indicted for fraud less than two months before (President Trump later pardoned him) and last week was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for balking when called to testify to the Jan. 6 committee. The Post then got an alleged copy of the hard drive from Hunter’s laptop from Rudy Giuliani.
Here’s what a New York appeals court said about Giuliani’s credibility last year when it suspended his law license: The former New York mayor “communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020.”
But remember, according to Spaulding, Pappas and The Times Argus were just horrible for not taking the information provided by Bannon and Giuliani and plastering it all over page one every day through late October and early November 2020.
Just four days after The New York Post’s first story, there was some great reporting in New York Magazine about what was going on inside the Post newsroom as the “bombshell” story was being prepared for publication. The New York Times also did excellent reporting on this.
First, it might have seemed I was exaggerating when I said the Murdoch-owned paper was alone among places where the story was shopped that would take it. Here’s what Giuliani told The Times about that: “(E)ither nobody else would take it, or if they took it, they would spend all the time they could to try to contradict it before they put it out.”
Yeah, folks, that’s called responsible journalism. Before you publish a scandalous story just prior to an election, you make sure you’ve vetted the bleep out of it and tried to knock it down to see if it holds up. As one old saying I’ve heard in multiple newsrooms puts it: If your mother says she loves you, check it out.
Giuliani would not supply a full copy of the laptop’s hard drive to other media outlets so they could try to match the Post’s “reporting,” another giant red flag. The Washington Post got the full copy more than a year after the election and brought in a couple of computer experts to analyze it.
Reporters usually love to have their bylines on top of a big, front-page story. But The New York Post reporter first assigned to it “did not allow his byline to be used because he had concerns over the article’s credibility,” the Times reported. It added that the reporter eventually credited with the story “had little to do with the reporting or writing of it,” and found out her byline was on it only after it was published.
In other words, even in the view of staff members at the paper that broke the story, it stunk to high heaven. But Pappas and The Times Argus were supposed to have treated it like 9/11, if not the Second Coming.
Since the election, media including the Times and Washington Post have been investigating Hunter Biden. The Washington paper, in particular, has reported extensively on what look like shady ties between Hunter and a Chinese energy company. And Hunter has confirmed he’s the subject of a federal tax investigation.
The Washington Post was aggressive from the get-go, asking Giuliani and Bannon for a copy of the laptop’s hard drive before the 2020 election. Those requests were rebuffed or ignored.
While Hunter Biden continues to look like less than a model citizen, the laptop also invites deep skepticism. When The Washington Post finally got a purported copy of the hard drive, a forensic analysis showed both evidence tying it to Hunter and indications it had been tampered with, with numerous files on it of dubious origin.
Newspaper investigations often take years to develop into publishable stories. The Boston Globe was collecting hints and allegations of sexual abuse of minors by Catholic priests all through the 1990s before it was able to publish its Pulitzer Prize-winning Spotlight series in 2002.
And yet somehow, the national media were supposed to sort out this laptop mess in the 20 days leading up to the 2020 election, over the objections of U.S. (Trump administration) intelligence officials who said the laptop imbroglio looked and smelled like Russian disinformation. And, The Times Argus was supposed to run the resulting stories or later be accused of “manipulation.”
This is right-wing media criticism at its best. What’s sad is how much pressure the paper and its editor are under to give in to these right-wingers, even when their complaints are sheer nonsense, just in hopes of quieting the cries of liberal bias for a few minutes (it never works for long). I have two suggestions for Mr. Pappas and the paper: One, you ought to defend yourselves. Two, you should do some fact-checking before you run columns like Spaulding’s.
Dave Gram, of Montpelier worked in Vermont journalism for 35 years, at The Associated Press, VTDigger, WDEV and Seven Days.
