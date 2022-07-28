Editor’s note: Recently, we editorialized on the lack of responses to a survey from the ACLU in Vermont to the candidates for state’s attorney. This commentary, by Bridget Grace, addresses concerns over the survey and our editorial.
In response to the Times Argus editorial from July 14, I wanted to clear up confusion by some people concerning candidates for state’s attorney across Vermont being unable to complete a survey proposed by the ACLU.
The survey had complex and compound questions, but candidates were told to simply respond in a ‘yes/no’ format. As always, I am happy to respond to questions about what my policies will be and where I stand on criminal justice issues. However, for the most part, the questions asked in the ACLU survey require more than just a simple ‘yes’ or simple ‘no’ answer because they are important and complex issues.
The ACLU said if there was not a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answer provided, it would indicate the candidate “refused to respond.” I reached out to ACLU Attorney Jay Diaz explaining my concerns about the faulty survey format and never received a response back before the deadline imposed by the ACLU.
If the goal is to gain more transparency among the state’s attorneys, a more comprehensive answer would be important. As a former defense attorney and now prosecutor, I have a lot of insight into these important criminal justice issues and don’t believe answering these questions in a ‘yes’ or ‘no’ format provides the public with any substance about where candidates stand on the issues.
For example, one compound question asked four questions: “Will you ensure people are not excluded from diversion programs because of their criminal history, mental illness, drug use or lack of funds to pay for diversion program fees?”
Candidates who are already working in state’s attorney offices across Vermont, including myself, would know, to answer that question, it most likely requires four separate considerations and responses based on the totality of circumstances.
For these reasons, I made the decision not to respond to the ‘yes/no’ ACLU survey and instead provided my complete answers on my website — bridgetgracevt.com — and voters have said they appreciate it.
I have previously responded to other questions from voters and another survey by VTDigger that did not limit answers to ‘yes’ or ‘no,’ and which are also posted on my website. I will continue to respond to surveys, phone calls and emails seeking my position on issues as long as the full answer is allowed.
As a current deputy state’s attorney in Washington County, I work in an office with a collection of reform-oriented policies in place, thanks to the leadership of current State’s Attorney Rory Thibault. As state’s attorney, I would work to advance these policies while continuing to keep public safety at the forefront.
Bridget Grace lives in Fayston.
