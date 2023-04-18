The recently passed HB.483 is a shortsighted effort that will hurt children in Vermont under the guise of “supporting public education.” This is a bill that is really about what benefits certain adults (and the public school sector) while completely disregarding children and what is best to assure success for every child.
Support for this anti-independent school bill is based on the misperception independent schools serve an elite population and siphon off funding from public school students. While this representation may be more true in some regions of the country, it is not an accurate portrayal in Vermont, where the combination of the small population and our community-based values make most independent schools dedicated to serving students who are not thriving in what are generally more well-funded and more populous (and therefore, more socially desirable) public schools.
In short, kids who go to independent schools are usually going there because their local public school is not serving their needs and a fresh start in a new setting is their opportunity to find success in school.
Students drawn to independent schools may be burdened by anxiety exacerbated by larger class sizes, or have unique learning needs, have faced bullying or ridicule from peers, or are “non-conforming” in a way that just makes them feel they don’t fit into a larger setting.
We should honor our public schools for the miraculous job they do serving a relatively wide range of students. But ask any educator whether they can equally well serve every child, and if they are honest, they will tell you that, of course, they connect better with some students than others.
That is why even in Vermont, with one of the highest graduation rates in the co11111untry, still more than 10% of our kids don’t graduate and we know a good many more have suboptimal school experiences.
Nationwide, the non-graduation rate is well over 20%. The fact is no one school can adequately serve every child and asking a single school (public or private) to be all things to all children is costly financially and hurtful to children deserving a better learning experience.
Independent schools often save our tax dollars by serving students with unique needs. The public commitment is capped at the “statewide public school average tuition rate” which, due to complicated rules, is actually below the per-pupil cost in most districts. Again, despite the misperception, our public dollars aren’t paying $50,000+ prep school tuitions. Last year’s high school tuition reimbursement rate was $17,278, far below the statewide public per-pupil cost that is well over $20,000.
As a lifelong liberal, longtime public school board member, and retired founding director of Compass School, I can understand the concern with public funds going out of state or to the very small number of private schools that have highly selective admissions policies or refuse to serve students with special needs. But HB.483 goes well beyond addressing these legitimate concerns with how to better serve all children and aims to burden and undermine all independent schools, most of which are helping us achieve what should be a shared commitment statewide to assure every child can find success in school.
Our public schools cannot do this alone. Instead of vilifying independent schools, we should strive to have independent and public schools work together to assure every child succeeds. There are much more constructive ways to do this than HB.483 and its unalloyed attempt to burden independent schools and undermine their effectiveness.
Rick Gordon lives in Westminster.
