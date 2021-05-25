With reference to “Political amnesia,” your editorial of May 20, I beg to differ. I would definitely not be proud of our governor for walking away from the “R’s,” though I would certainly forgive him, especially if, as opposed to the implication of the editorial, he walked away with an “I” beside his name.
There is no question that the predominant purveyor of falsehoods of late is that despicable sample of humanity called Trump. If his mouth is moving and he’s not eating, the chances are good a falsehood is being told and for some, including myself, he has become an embarrassment. That so many Republicans can fall in behind him is sad, maybe even shocking; I would have hoped they would have shown some honesty. Trump is certainly not without company in deceiving the public, though; and at least, people who recognize reality and have average mental faculty, know Trump is lying. I regard as more of a threat those who are more discreet in their deception.
Socialism is a threat, and I fear Uncle Joe has enjoyed the Kool-Aid with Bernie. “Democratic socialism,” now there’s a brain teaser!
There are some gun advocates I know who would disagree, but I think our governor is honest, and I think he has a solid foundation in economics; you know, the use and abuse of scarce resources for the betterment of mankind. I think he knows that, sometimes when the presses are spitting out dollars, it’s a thing to fear. I hope he stays with the “R’s,” with Liz Cheney and nine others, and I am sure many more who haven’t made the press. They need him. The nation needs him and others like him if the two-party system is to survive.
I think he’d make a good “I,” but I hope he politely declines any invitation to join the “D’s.” I’d hate to see him compromise his convictions. I don’t believe he’s the kind of person who could carry a BLM banner while voting for those who would follow union wishes in blocking charter and independent schools, all the while bemoaning systemic racism. I also think he would consider the admonishment, “Do no harm,” in spending public monies. I’m not at all convinced the current administration is giving that due consideration.
Charles Goodwin lives in Weston.
