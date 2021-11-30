In a recent piece regarding global climate talks and COP26 UN negotiations in Scotland, I found myself inspired by the determination of climate activists around the world. In this piece, photos and backstories of climate talks and protests happening in various countries really stuck with me.
It led me to further analyze the COP26 conference where nearly 200 countries struck a deal aimed at intensifying global efforts to fight climate change by calling on governments to return next year with stronger plans to curb their planet-warming emissions. They also urged wealthy nations to “at least double” funding to protect poor nations from hazards of a hotter planet. This is all well and good, but it really highlights the need for world leaders to work harder to enact actual policies that will reduce the emissions at the speed needed. As we learned from the IPCC report, scientists warned that any warming beyond 1.5C will bring catastrophic consequences.
However, an initial assessment from the conference estimates the “promises of global governments” will put us on track for 1.8C warming. This is not good enough and while I appreciate the discussion of this topic as it is of critical importance, we need to address further climate policies and ensure the U.S. will “walk the climate walk” in its current divided state.
With all of this being said, I believe the bipartisan HR.2307 (Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act) should be discussed, focused on and considered as one such solution. This act will help reduce America’s carbon pollution to net zero by 2050. This bill puts a fee on carbon pollution which, in turn, will create a level playing field for clean energy.
Not only that but the money collected from fossil fuel companies will go back to Americans as ‘monthly carbon cash back’ payments, ensuring everyone can afford this transition. In fact, less than 10% of participants surveyed in 2021 about the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act for The Hill said they opposed the bill and a carbon cashback.
With Sen. Patrick Leahy announcing his retirement from office, I hope our Vermont community members will elect a forward thinking person who will support bills, such as this one, that support cutting emissions, green technologies, clean energy and protecting the environment.
Corinne Goldman lives in Bomoseen.
