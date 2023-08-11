As summer draws to a close, students are getting ready for the school year ahead. This year, back to school is a bit more financially manageable for many Vermont families, thanks to Vermont leaders who made an exceptional investment to fortify Vermont’s economy this legislative session.

Recognizing that sustainable funding for accessible education is essential to address the workforce crisis in critical industries, the Legislature and Governor Scott included VSAC’s higher education access program, 802Opportunity, for modest-income families in the state’s base budget.