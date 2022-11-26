Imagine being a college student who’s trying to get ahead but faces obstacles at every turn. Maybe it was a late phone bill, an unexpected closure of a child care center, or a failed vehicle inspection that prompted skipping class because there weren’t enough dollars for essentials. Would you be able to continue on without a helping hand? These are the barriers many Vermonters face as they seek higher education. Fortunately, this giving season we have the chance to provide direct financial support to vulnerable students who are at risk of dropping out by donating to the Community College of Vermont’s Life Gap Fund.

CCV’s 12 academic centers throughout the state award Life Gap Grants to address the costs that interfere with a student’s ability to stay in school. These funds are provided on an as-needed basis. Awards are generally $250 or less but as real-world examples illustrate, every dollar counts to bridge a challenging situation that might otherwise derail a student’s progress. CCV counselors work with the recipients to understand their needs and coordinate resources through community partners. The result is improved immediate and long-term prospects for students who would otherwise face financial difficulty and an academic dead end.

