It's time for the Senate to follow the House’s lead in supporting our workforce and ensuring Vermonters can take care of their families and their health without sacrificing their livelihoods. As a small business owner in Vermont, and a member of Main Street Alliance, I urge the Legislature, especially the Vermont Senate, to pass a universal paid family and medical leave program this year.

We employ about 50 individuals, and on a daily basis, we witness the challenges of balancing work and personal responsibilities. Our employees are the lifeblood of our business, and we want to support them in every way possible. But when faced with the need to take time off to care for a newborn, a sick family member or recover from an illness or injury, many of our employees are forced to choose between their job and their family's well-being. This is not only unfair, but it also puts a tremendous burden on our workforce and our communities. H.66 would establish a statewide program that provides employees with a percentage of their wages while they take time off to care for their family members or address their own health needs. It would ensure our employees can take the time they need without worrying about losing their paychecks or their jobs.

