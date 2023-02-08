One can only guess what is going on in Montpelier to explain why the Vermont Legislature recently passed Bill H.42, suspending the Vermont Open Meeting Law until July 1, 2024. Bill H.42 was passed and signed into Vermont law by Gov. Phil Scott on Jan. 25. There is no explanation in the language of Bill H.42 for the purpose or need for the sudden suspension of Vermont Open Meeting Law or the changes made to annual Vermont Town Meeting procedures.

This unexpected new law was passed just in time to greatly affect Vermont’s tradition and practice of annual open Town Meetings throughout the state. The directives in this newly passed Bill H.42 will oppress the freedoms of Vermont citizen involvement in their local governments. The voting decisions made annually at Vermont Town Meetings on the spending of citizen tax dollars and the decisions on other local matters, directly affect the everyday lives of Vermonters. Many Vermont citizens look forward to participating in their local Town Meetings.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.