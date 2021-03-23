I couldn’t sleep a couple of nights ago and decided to watch a film in my hideaway bedroom where I have a small TV. Settling in with my yogurt and remotes, I turned on the television. My first choice was “The Father” starring Anthony Hopkins about an older gentleman facing the ravages of Alzheimer’s disease. It wasn’t yet available on Netflix, so I put on “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” written and directed by Aaron Sorkin.
In the summer of 1968 in Chicago, Illinois, the radical left planned a peaceful protest at the Democratic National Convention where Hubert Humphrey would receive the nomination for president. The demonstration wasn’t against Humphrey, but about the slaughter of young men and women who were being deployed to Vietnam. Over 10,000 people gathered together to make their voices heard calling for the end of the war.
Watching this film brought me back to my own experiences in 1968 as a freshman at Boston University and made me more aware of what we are going through now. Before going off to BU, I witnessed the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. and Bobby Kennedy. The Vietnam War was escalating and people I knew were being drafted and classmates became casualties. It was a time of turmoil in the United States and abroad.
Boston was, and is, the hub of higher learning. Thousands of students from the different universities and colleges joined together and marched to the Boston Commons as one. There, we would hear speeches, hold our antiwar posters and be entertained by musicians such as Richie Havens. Back at Boston University, a group of us took turns protecting an AWOL young man in the military, who sought sanctuary in the Marsh Chapel on our campus.
Aaron Sorkin, the creator of the docudrama that captured this era is a brilliant screenwriter and director. He takes us on an emotional journey from the trial of the Chicago 7 to the summer event that led to their arrest. Under Mayor Daley of Chicago, the police were in full force against what should have been a peaceful protest against the war in Vietnam. The decision of the outcome of these seven men was determined before they walked through the courtroom door.
One of the most poignant moments in “The Trial of the Chicago 7” was when Black Panther Bobby Seale was left without a lawyer and wasn’t allowed to speak on his own behalf. Finally, he spoke out in protest and was removed from the courtroom to be taken care of “in the proper way.” He was beaten, shackled in chains and returned to the courtroom with his mouth taped, unable to breathe easily or speak.
Both the defense and the prosecutor approached the bench and said this could not happen in an American court of law. They asked that he be released on a mistrial. The judge acquiesced knowing the entire world was watching. Bobby Seale was released, but the other defendants each served 5 years in prison for inciting a riot.
Over 50 years later, we are facing another tumultuous time in our country’s history with peaceful and violent demonstrations, racial brutality and an ex-president without a moral compass, who refuses to go away. Today, the entire world is watching the United States again to see if we will defend our democracy. I shed tears during the movie and cry as I read and listen to the news.
I pray we can return to a world of civility where all people will be treated equally. We have a long, hard road to walk. The divisiveness needs to fall. We must not let this great country wither away from us or the generations who follow.
Sandra Stillman Gartner lives in Rutland.
