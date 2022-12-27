‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” is a well-loved Christmas poem whose title is actually “Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas.” Clement Clarke Moore, an American scholar and teacher, claimed to have written the poem for his children, and it was included in his collection published in 1844 titled, “Poems.” After it was published, the family of Revolutionary War Major and occasional poet, Henry Livingston Jr., claimed the poem was, in fact, written by Major Livingston. Livingston was born in Poughkeepsie to a prominent, colonial New York family, and published his work anonymously and sometimes under the pseudonym, “R.” No physical evidence exists that proves Livingston was the author. However, in the early 21st century, technology-aided analysis of the poem indicated “Account of a Visit from St. Nicholas” shows more similarities to Major Livingston’s poetry than to Clement Clarke Moore’s. The poem is a foundation of our modern depiction of Santa Claus.
And what about jolly ol’ St. Nick? St. Nicholas was a real person from modern-day Turkey, who was the bishop of a small Roman town called Myra. He was a great defender of the early Christian church, and in fact, spent years in prison until the Roman Emperor Constantine legalized Christianity in the Roman Empire in 313 A.D. St. Nicholas became famous over time as the patron saint of children, orphans and sailors, to name a few. From the 13th century through the early 16th century, his feast day was celebrated on Dec. 6, with gifts for children and parties in small communities across Western Europe. After the Protestant Reformation of the early 16th century, the celebration of Catholic saints fell out of favor in many parts of Europe.
