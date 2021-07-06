Bill Cosby was released from prison after a Pennsylvania court overturned a sex assault conviction. Once known as “America’s Dad,” the aging Cosby left the court house with a smile and a victory sign. Having been a victim of date rape when I was a teenager, the trauma of being forced into a sexual act never leaves you. My self-esteem has never been the same. I can only imagine what the women who were drugged and violated by Cosby are feeling now, seeing this perpetrator released.
I had my own interaction with Bill Cosby during the late-1970s on a beautiful spring day. My husband, Allen, and I were living in New York City while he attended law school, and I pursued my acting career. I was often out of our apartment at a very early hour, going to auditions, or on this particular day, for a callback. This was my third callback for a Paramount film called “The Re-Incarnation of Peter Proud.” Riding down the elevator after the read-thru, I noticed a gentleman in the elevator who looked familiar. He smiled at me and asked my name. “Sandra Gartner,” I said, clutching my acting portfolio closer to my side. My companion in the elevator said, “My name is Bill, Bill Cosby,” spelling out his last name, “would you like to have a cup of coffee?
Bill Cosby and I went into the lobby restaurant of the Sherry Netherlands and sat at a small table near the entrance. Too early in the day to have a drink, we each ordered a hot coffee. He immediately started asking me questions: Where I had studied acting, did I have an agent, what were some of my favorite roles? Cosby spoke very little about his career, and instead talked about his Ph.D. in education from the University of Amherst.
In the midst of our conversation, a waiter came over and asked Bill Cosby if he could do a favor for him. There were no requests for a photo or an autograph, but the waiter’s young son recently had his appendix removed. Would Mr. Cosby call him in the hospital? It would be such a thrill for the recovering patient. Cosby, with his recognizable smile, said, “Yes.” The waiter brought Cosby a telephone and dialed in the phone number. I watched as this icon of entertainment brought sunshine to a young man’s day, by saying “Hey, hey, it’s Fat Albert” in that special voice.
After about an hour and a couple of coffees later, I checked my watch. It was getting late and I needed to go. “Mr. Cosby” I said, “My parents are waiting for me at our apartment, and I promised to meet them there. Thanks so much for a lovely time.” He stood, we said our goodbyes, and the two of us shook hands. I left thinking what an incredible experience with such a wonderful man.
When the first charge came out against him, I was initially surprised by the news. However, I soon learned he was not the man the public saw and loved. Cosby used his power and charm to entice women into compromising situations and took advantage of them. Needing to leave and connect with my parents became an unexpected gift of protection. I realize now that I might have become a statistic on the Cosby list of conquests.
Sandra Stillman Gartner lives in Rutland.
