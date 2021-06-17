Two-and-a-half years ago, Montpelier overwhelmingly voted in favor of permitting people who are not citizens of the U.S. and who have visas, to vote in local elections and on local questions. These are people who live in Montpelier, pay taxes in Montpelier, send their children to Montpelier schools and are active in Montpelier affairs. In short, they are as involved in the community as any other Montpelier-ite, but do not feel they belong 100% because they have no say on Town Meeting Day. (By the way, there are several municipalities in Maryland, including Takoma Park, that have been allowing noncitizen voting in local affairs for years, with no problems. Also, even when someone wants to become a U.S. citizen, it can take years and a good deal of money to complete the process.)
Since this decision by Montpelier voters would result in a City of Montpelier Charter change and all charter changes have to be approved by the Vermont Legislature, a bill was introduced in the Legislature. This bill has been thoroughly reviewed by the Senate and House Operations Committees, who brought in several lawyers who attested to the constitutionality of the bill and it was then sent first to the House and then the Senate, where it passed. Gov. Phil Scott then vetoed the bill, stating the Legislature should develop a statewide policy for municipalities wishing to grant noncitizen voting.
The Legislature has already thoroughly researched the current bills, from the cities of Montpelier and Winooski. These cities are ready to move forward with including visa-holding noncitizens in their municipal voting process. The development of a statewide process would take years and, most likely, would not occur. Also, given the fact any charter change has to go separately through the Legislature complicates matters even further. Let us embrace the values of inclusion and fairness. The decisions of the voters of Montpelier and Winooski should be honored with an override of the governor’s veto.
Roberta Garland lives in Montpelier.
