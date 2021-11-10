What is the real problem behind all the confusion around Critical Race Theory (CRT)? When I was leading a tour of the Vermont State House this past week for some students and teachers from East Burke, I started to talk about the origins of our State House and how we acquired the land it is located on — then suddenly stopped as I realized I was heading into a dilemma.
The students had come to Montpelier as part of their education into the history and ideals of this country’s creation and its operation. How much of the details of the gift of the land by a local resident should I include for them? Should I leave it simply that there was a generous gift by a local resident? Or should I include the fact the resident also was the owner of the adjacent Pavilion Hotel, which would pretty much guarantee him a full house of hungry and thirsty guests during legislative sessions?
Should I encourage the development of the ideals of government or by adding more details, would I be leaving the students with a cynical view of how government works? At what age can they absorb such realities without it damaging their developing visions of their government and their expectations for their own role in it?
The same problem comes up when it is time to talk about the Green Mountain Boys. Should I focus on their success at capturing Fort Ticonderoga, thus making the success of the American Revolution a real possibility or should I also include the details of the origins of that group in the land speculations of Ethan Allen and his need for an armed gang to drive away tax people from New York?
I think part of what is behind the rebellion by parents over CRT may be appropriate anxiety about what their children are being taught. They rightly expect schools to teach their children the values that make a working society possible, and they rightly fear that too much reality too soon could well generate a very different result.
They may also have some other motivations growing out of their racial views, but I suspect the ones that have credibility and also which we need to address, include the roles schools play in teaching the ideals that keep our country working.
Kirk Gardner lives in Montpelier.
Why not give students the facts and trust them to figure them out.
