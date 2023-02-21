How we use and develop land dictates where we can live, how much we drive, and whether we protect our farm and forest lands. Here in Vermont, we benefit from decades of community-driven land use planning that set our state apart for protecting natural resources while fostering our downtowns and village centers. Yet we’re also experiencing — along with the rest of the country — the impacts of land development that has been misguided or poorly planned through the connected crises of climate change, biodiversity loss and housing affordability.

Many of our local land use laws — developed and implemented by towns through zoning — date back to the mid-20th century, a time when today’s issues were unimaginable, and when institutional systems were crafted to exclude racial and socioeconomic groups from certain neighborhoods and towns that themselves were built on stolen Indigenous land. Mandating districts that only allow the development of single-family homes, on large lot sizes, with significant parking, are a few ways in which zoning has limited the supply of affordable housing and resulted in “zoning-enforced sprawl.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.