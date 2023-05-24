There was no sun in Mudville, as the mighty Gov. Phil Scott had struck out. After a herculean effort by the opposition to stop the implementation of S.5, the (Un)Affordable Heat Act, Scott’s veto was overridden. With members of the majority whipped into line to follow the herd, the few rational voices of dissent were not loud enough to be heard. But more importantly, the people of Vermont were ignored by their duly elected representatives. The people had been counted as scared sheep whose shepherds know better. This is a sorrowful harbinger of what is to come with the current composition of Vermont’s legislature. One man stands in the way to protect the people, and like a quarterback with no line, he is exposed to the whims of the super majority.

The (Un)Affordable Heat Act was slammed down the throats of the membership and the people. While it is touted as a study, rule-making and implementation powers have already been granted to the Public Utilities Commission and, mark my words, without a change in Montpelier there will be no turning back. The PUC has been granted extraordinary powers with no legislative oversight scheduled until 2025, at which time the ball will have moved so far down the field that turning things around will be very difficult.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.