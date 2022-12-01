Yet again, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is unwilling to take a fresh look at the cruelties of trapping.

Last legislative session, Vermonters were excited at the prospect of a bill, S.201, that would ban the use of leghold traps. I testified on the bill and was overjoyed at the amount of public support the bill had. One of VTF&W senior staff members also testified and, unsurprisingly, masked the inherent cruelties of trapping, convincing some legislators there is a process called "Best Management Practices" for trapping that improves animal welfare. This is a complete farce. Best Management Practices for trapping have been challenged nationally, including by many scientists, yet the buzz term still manages to whitewash the realities of trapping. Protect Our Wildlife created a white paper challenging Best Management Practices, which was distributed nationally.

