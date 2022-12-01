Yet again, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is unwilling to take a fresh look at the cruelties of trapping.
Last legislative session, Vermonters were excited at the prospect of a bill, S.201, that would ban the use of leghold traps. I testified on the bill and was overjoyed at the amount of public support the bill had. One of VTF&W senior staff members also testified and, unsurprisingly, masked the inherent cruelties of trapping, convincing some legislators there is a process called "Best Management Practices" for trapping that improves animal welfare. This is a complete farce. Best Management Practices for trapping have been challenged nationally, including by many scientists, yet the buzz term still manages to whitewash the realities of trapping. Protect Our Wildlife created a white paper challenging Best Management Practices, which was distributed nationally.
Sadly, as a result of VTF&W’s testimony about Best Management Practices, S.201 was drastically weakened and amended to require VTF&W incorporate Best Management Practices into regulations in an attempt to improve animal welfare.
Part of VTF&W's process of regulating Best Management Practices involved convening working groups with various stakeholders. Initially, they refused to invite Protect Our Wildlife, despite the fact we are the lead organization in Vermont representing wildlife protection advocates on this very issue. Yielding to pressure from legislators and other wildlife advocacy organizations, VTF&W invited us to participate. Disappointingly, the meetings were a complete waste of time. VTF&W showed little genuine interest in truly improving animal welfare. The trappers who were part of the working group were even more of a disappointment.
While Protect Our Wildlife believes trapping is inherently cruel, we believe there are ways to reduce suffering, which is the only reason we wanted to participate. For instance, we asked VTF&W if they'd restrict the methods of killing trapped animals to gunshot only. Currently, trapped animals are bludgeoned, choked, drowned and subjected to other grossly inhumane methods of killing. The trappers in the working group refused to support that meager recommendation, and VTF&W wanted more time to decide.
We asked that trappers be required to set their traps a reasonable distance away from trailheads, hiking trails and other public areas where people recreate, as required under S.201, and VTF&W came back with an inadequate recommendation that does not address the problem. These are just a few examples where even the most modest concessions were met with opposition.
The less than 1% of the Vermont public who traps have an outsized stranglehold on VTF&W's policymaking. VTF&W is mired in a 19th-century mindset when it comes to their treatment of wild animals. Just look at the terms they use when discussing wildlife. They refer to wild animals as "resources" for the "harvesting." The majority of Vermonters want better protections for wildlife. They don't want animals like bobcats and otters trapped merely for recreation and for fur — VTF&W's own recent survey proves this. Why are they so unwilling to respect the wishes of the vast majority of Vermonters?
No amount of propaganda from trappers, VTF&W and their communications consultants can convince us trapping is anything other than inherently cruel. Vermonters know that. You can learn more about trapping at www.ProtectOurWildlifeVT.org online.
Brenna Galdenzi is president of Protect Our Wildlife. She lives in Stowe.
