It's tempting to claim that bear populations are "exploding" in Vermont, but the uptick in bear sightings is largely a result of the animals having learned, over time, food is easily accessible in people's trash cans, bird feeders, compost, etc. Bears are changing their home range, and mother bears have taught their young where to find easy pickings in neighborhoods. This knowledge is passed down from generation to generation. Bears actually have very low reproductive rates and undergo a unique reproductive process called delayed implantation. They don’t become sexually mature until about 3-4 years old and females give birth every other year. Cubs stay with their mother for about 16-17 months. 

Despite the recent research that reveals hunting and killing bears does not reduce future human/bear conflicts, Vermont has one of the longest bear hunting seasons in the country, including the use of hounds. The official bear hunting season starts on Sept. 1 and runs through the day before the November regular deer season. In addition to the official hunting season, many people are surprised to learn bears are terrorized by packs of hunting hounds for most of the year, beginning on June 1 — the start of bear hound "training" season, which runs right through the start of hunting season. Bear cubs are very small this time of year and are especially vulnerable, especially when they're separated from their mothers by the hounds. The only difference between the bear hunting and training season is that bears may not be shot and killed during the training season.