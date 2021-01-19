I am sitting in front of a photograph of a man and a women standing together and thinking about the incredible power of forgiveness and reconciliation.
The man, Emanuel, years earlier, attempted to kill the woman, Alice, with a machete. He hacked at her, cutting off one hand, and left her for dead in a swamp. He went on to kill many people as part of the Rwandan genocide during which nearly 1 million people were slaughtered by their neighbors, friends, teachers, members of the clergy and government officials. Using household tools, hoes, hammers, clubs and machetes, the killing was up close and intimate. Alice lost 35 members of her family in the genocide.
This explosion of violence, during the spring and early summer of 1994, was launched by the Rwandan state to eliminate the Tutsi people and firmly establish Hutu dominance. It was preceded by decades of conflict, including ethnic cleansing campaigns and civil war in 1990. This was followed by hateful propaganda against the Tutsis, including radio broadcasts calling for all Tutsis, and all Hutus who accepted them, to be treated without mercy.
Outside observers who came to the country after the genocide and viewed the massive physical destruction of its infrastructure and the demoralized people who survived, called Rwanda “nonviable.”
Today, according to the Gallop Global Law and Order Report, Rwanda is one of the world’s safest countries, compared in 2015 on a par with Luxembourg and Portugal and several points ahead of the U.S. Its economy is growing, its population and the life expectancy of newborns has doubled, and with universal national health care, its child mortality rate has dropped 60% since 2000. Men and women have legal equality. While there is still a long way to go to create general prosperity and a stable democracy, many are now talking about the “Rwandan miracle.”
How this happened is a remarkable story of many factors, including forceful government action, citizen participation as judges in communal trials, and people like Alice and Emanuel who made the hard choices to approach one another, victims and killers, and decide to build a more hopeful future. It is an inspiring story, very complex, filled with failures, hard feelings, pain and suffering, but ultimately evolving to a realization that they have no choice but to live together.
The story of Rwanda, while an example of social conflict in the extreme, has lessons for us as we grapple with our own troubled history, wars of words and worse. Rwandans – they no longer use “Tutsi” or “Hutu” to describe themselves – are still doing the hard work of honestly looking at their history, many accepting their responsibility as killers, rapists and vandals, of forgiving one another and joining in an effort to build a better society.
Can we Americans do the same? Can we honestly face the darker episodes of our history, some going back to 1619 when African slaves were first brought to these shores? Can we acknowledge the centuries of slavery, the lynchings, the massacres in Wilmington, North Carolina, and Tulsa, Oklahoma?
Can we listen to the voices of those who are still experiencing the brutality of police violence and the killing of their children for the “crime” of being Black? Can we acknowledge this country was “won” through a long history of ethnic cleansing of the native people who once inhabited this continent?
Can we accept that, in our midst, there are people who are willing to destroy our democratic institutions in order to preserve their white privilege? Are we willing to gently but firmly challenge that way of thinking?
Are we able to confront the reality of great economic inequality which is undermining our democracy and forcing millions of people in this country, many of whom are considered essential workers, to live with the stress of insecurity and dashed dreams? Are we ready to address the fact our hyper-consumption is ripping apart the natural world and the web of life of which we are a part? Can we imagine a world where everyone has the means for a dignified life while we restore the very fabric of life on earth?
These are hard questions and so many of us deny their validity. This has been as much a national pastime as baseball: denial of the reality ours is just another country with a very mixed historical record, that we are part of the human drama, that, yes we have much to celebrate, but we also have much to grieve and the need to heal. This denial has built up for generations and we are seeing the results today in the divisions which threaten to dissolve this nation into opposing factions, with many arming themselves for the confrontations ahead.
Instead, can we pause for a moment in silence and hear deep within us the hope for a more just, kind and peaceful world? Can we begin to speak the vision we have for a society where we take delight in seeing one another flourish? Can we recognize that acknowledging our faults and saying what is in our hearts is not a sign of weakness but the beginning of the realization of what most quickens our desire to live?
To share these insights and hear those of others is to find in one another companions for the journey toward a fulfilling life.
Commentators, when trying to make sense of violent events in this country, are too often heard saying “this is America, not some third world country; this is not who we are.” Beside the subtle racism of that statement (“third world” countries are inhabited by people of color), it is just wrong on the face of it. Violence is very much American; it has defined who we are and how we too often act in times of crisis.
Also, as Rwanda, South Africa, Costa Rica and many other “developing” nations have demonstrated, we can learn a lot from them if we only stopped shouting “we are number one” and listened to them. Human wisdom and decency knows no national boundaries. Can we gather the abundance of human decency and wisdom in our country, learn from others and truly make America great?
Joseph Gainza lives in Marshfield.
