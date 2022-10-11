C. Leon Harrris, identified as a professor emeritus of biological science, disputes John Nassivera’s assertion that immaterial information in DNA is “the most important aspect of life.” Nassivera goes on to claim this information ultimately comes from a creator God.
Professor Harris instead asserts “information in DNA comes from the environment as it favors the random mutations that contribute to fitness” — a materialist assertion, which requires physical matter randomly interacting as the driver of evolution.
The insights of evolutionary theory have very powerful explanatory power. It is certainly an advance in human understanding. But it has its limitations, as does all human knowledge.
So I wonder, since, according to Professor Harris, information is a product of the behavior of material reality (environment, DNA), is information material? If so, what random material interaction enables Professor Harris to remember his biological training and all other information he knows and can recount? And when he recounts it, sending that information out into the world, why doesn’t his mass and/or volume change?
If information is immaterial, how does material reality create it, store it and enable our DNA and us to recall it?
If I am asked “why is the kettle whistling?”, I might explain that the heat from the burner excites the molecules of water in the kettle to the point they become free as steam which builds up and eventually forces the heated air to rush through the kettle’s whistle. Or I might just say I turned on the flame to get my wife a cup of tea. Both statements are true, but they describe on the one hand material reality, and on the other a nonmaterial reality based on my non-material love for my wife.
The interaction between material and nonmaterial realities, it seems to me, is beyond the scope of science. I believe if we couple the insights of science with the insights of mature religion, we get a fuller picture of reality. In the face of the immense complexity of reality, we all might want to become a little more humble.
Joseph Gainza live in Marshfield.
