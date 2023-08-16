On the evening of Aug. 6, the 78th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, a group of us, as we have for many years, walked slowly through Montpelier. We started from the lawn of the Kellogg-Hubbard Library, walked quietly and meditatively down Main Street over to State Street, stopped in front of Christ Episcopal Church while a church volunteer slowly rang the bell 78 times. We proceeded onto a lawn near the river at Montpelier High School.

Quietly walking to commemorate a tragedy as grave as the destruction of a civilian population and 60% of a large city, raises many thoughts: some sad, some astonished that humans are capable of such destruction, some trying to find meaning and hope in this extremely violent act of anger and despair.