Marshfield voters demonstrated overwhelmingly in a dramatic and sensational way on Tuesday that they want to keep their traditional town meeting. Our town warning had the usual business listed in 12 of the 14 articles for our consideration and vote. But the second and third articles commanded the attention of everyone and generated the greatest debates of the entire meeting.
We were told by a member of the select board that Article 2 was intended to make town meeting more accessible for people who work on Tuesday, and cannot take time off without losing a day’s pay. The article asked us if we wanted to change the day of town meeting to the Saturday before the first Tuesday of March, the traditional date.
During the discussion of Article 2, it was clear the voters were almost evenly split. Some felt anyone who really wanted to attend the meeting, could. Also, several expressed the view that the long tradition of Tuesday being Town Meeting Day should be kept. Others pointed out that many people for various reasons really do not have a choice, they must work. Some folks brought up the issue of child care if we went to evening meetings; others said older people have a harder time driving at night. Still others said that today, most people just do not want to participate in town meeting.
Arguments were thoughtful, disagreements were respectfully stated and quietly received. Different days before Tuesday were examined; it is a requirement of state law that a new day must be before Tuesday, not after. Saturday and Monday were rejected, as were suggestions the meeting be held in the evening. Finally, Sunday was suggested, with a request of the select board that it be in the afternoon to accommodate those who attend church services. While this was not to the liking of many, the motion was passed by a 10-vote margin.
Moderator Mike Caccavo moved us on to Article 3. This was by far the most important article of the meeting, perhaps of the last several years of town meeting. Article 3 read: “To see if the Town will elect all officers, adopt all budget articles, and vote on all public questions by Australian Ballot pursuant to 17 VSA § 2680 (d).”
Approving this article meant Marshfield voters attending town meeting would end this more than 200-year tradition. I could hear the rustling movements and quiet murmurs after Mike read the article.
Again, a select board member explained the intent of the article was to enable more residents of the town to participate in the business of the town by being able to vote after work by Australian ballot. Over the last two years, when the traditional meeting had been canceled due to the pandemic and people voted using the Australian ballot, the number of voters increased by approximately 50%, a strong and compelling argument.
The article was moved and seconded, and then the discussion began. Some folks wanted to find an accommodation which would allow the ballot after an informational meeting at which questions could be asked and points of view shared. Our town clerk told us very few people attend informational meetings. Some suggested people could vote remotely. Bobbi Brimblecombe, our town clerk, said, for votes to count, state law requires voters be present at town meeting.
People spoke eloquently and movingly about how important it is for citizens to come together to discuss town business, see one another, renew friendships and acquaintances, and share what we see as our common future. Some asked everyone to reflect on the long process we just went through to decide on changing the day of the week for town meeting — something we had done for the very purpose of making the meeting more accessible.
We pointed out the careful listening, the respectful disagreements, the willingness to have our mind changed. We recognized town meeting is like a laboratory where the skills and attitudes of democracy are formed and practiced. Some reflected on the national political scene, where it seems people no longer listen to one another and behave badly toward those with whom they disagree. They contrasted that with how we were modeling a different way of engaging in the democratic process.
After a long discussion with many people speaking their mind, we were ready to vote on Article 3. Mike reminded us, more than once, that a “yay” vote meant we pass the article and do away with town meeting; a “nay” vote meant we defeat the article and continue having town meeting. Mike reread the article and then said, “All those in favor of this article say ‘yay’” … silence. Mike waited a little longer … silence. The room exploded in cheers and applause, laughter and more cheers.
When the “nay” votes were asked for, in unison and unanimously, we all shouted “nay.” It was a magnificent moment — the stuff of Hollywood and legend.
Face-to-face democracy had survived in Marshfield, Vermont.
Joseph Gainza lives in Marshfield.
