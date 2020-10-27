Liberal, conservative, Republican, Democrat, progressive, independent, city folk, rural folk, people of faith, secular humanists, Black, white, Latinx, Native American, ancestors from all over the world, at the end of the day, we are all Americans, and we care deeply about our democracy. We grieve what is happening to our country: We are told we are divided and unable to listen to one another, that we actually hate those we disagree with. Let’s prove them wrong and recognize we all carry some level of truth, we all care for our family, friends and community, we all believe in democracy. Let’s, together, show the pessimists that we are united in love for our country even as we might disagree on how best to express that love politically or socially.
In this election season, it is time for us to come together to see our democratic institutions continue to work to serve us all. Please come to a candlelight vigil in honor of our democracy. We will not try to change one another. We will celebrate our great diversity. We will commit ourselves to free, fair elections where all legal votes are counted. As has been happening for more than 230 years, we will stand for peacefully accepting the results of the election regardless of the winner.
Let’s join together at a Vigil To Honor Democracy. Bring your family, invite friends. We will observe the health precautions COVID-19 has imposed on us: masks and social distancing. If you want to say a few words, feel free to do so, but please do not try to change the minds of the rest of us. Tell us what democracy means to you. We will listen as good neighbors listen to one another at town meeting, we will not debate but seek to understand.
We will sing together: "America the Beautiful," Vermont’s state song. Please bring candles and feel free to bring a chair.
The vigil will be held from 5:30 p.m.onward, Friday, Oct. 30, the Vermont State House lawn. Rain date: 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1.
More information: 802-522-2376 or jgainza@vtlink.net
Joseph Gainza lives in Marshfield.
