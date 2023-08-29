In The Times Argus today (“Climate Change Message Snarls GOP” Aug. 25), an AP story on the recent Republican presidential candidates debate reported that, when “asked to raise their hands if they believed that human behavior is causing climate change,” not one hand went up before Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “shut down the question and attacked the corporate media.” One of the other candidates, Vivek Ramaswamy, is reported to have called climate change “a hoax,” using a term his political mentor, Donald Trump, has used to deny the reality of a changing climate.
This made me think of one day teaching my seventh-grade classes when we read an essay by Helen Keller, “Three Days to See.” Deaf and blind since early childhood, Keller, author and activist, describes what she would do if given but three days to see.
My students discussed how they understood and what they took away from the essay. I then wrote on the blackboard the proverb: “There is none so blind as those who will not see,” and asked them what that might mean. These 11- and 12-year-old boys, they were all boys, came up with many innovative responses and clearly were enjoying themselves, especially when the comics among them came up with outlandish remarks.
But what stays with me to this day is Jason excitedly waving his arm calling “Mr. Gainza, Mr. Gainza.” His expression was vivid with excitement as he blurted out: “It’s like blind in the mind!”
These Republican presidential candidates, to my mind, demonstrated so well the meaning of Jason’s response. They are (willfully) blind in the mind. They will not see what is right in front of them, what all humanity is rushing into as our carbon footprint continues to grow. “Change” is not the right term for what is happening to our climate; it is a worsening climate disaster which practically every scientist now says, with as much certainty as good scientists allow themselves, that the main driver is human activity, especially the burning of fossil fuels.
But these candidates know they will not please the Trump-infected Republican base if they see it and name it. They know only too well that so many American voters are also blind in the mind and do not want anyone to see. The candidates are panting to be our national leader but will not take any sort of leadership on an issue which has the potential to end civilized life as we know it, and make millions of species go extinct. That is with the possible exception of Trump’s former U.N. Ambassador Nicki Haley, the only woman in the field of eight on stage that evening, who admitted that climate change “is real.”
Ramaswamy provided the only insight as to why he and his Republican colleagues just will not see when he said that the “hoax” of climate is a “wet blanket on our economy.” In one way, he is right. If the climate disaster is not reversed in the very near future and degrades to climate chaos, it will so disrupt every system our political economy has developed to provide the necessities and luxuries of life to millions, and worldwide billions, of people, that those systems will collapse. The panic brought on by hunger and starvation, the loss of available potable water, the loss of topsoil to fire and floods, and much more devastation will certainly be a “wet blanket” on the economy, whatever is left of it.
But that is not what Ramaswamy meant. He was talking about the present economy and business-as-usual, with its growing billionaire plutocracy, job insecurity, poverty, homelessness, storm-, heat- and fire-ravaged communities. He was placing his “free market” ideology above the reality of the destruction of the natural world and which all the nations and economies are absolutely dependent upon. He seems to believe, as far too many still seem to do, that the environment must serve the economy, and not the other way around.
He seemed proud to be saying that he is blind in the mind and wants all of us to be the same. Our children, grandchildren, all of the natural world and future generations anxiously await whether we will remain blind or open our eyes, see and act.
Joseph Gainza lives in Marshfield.