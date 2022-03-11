Vermont’s public lands are our shared spaces. They’re the places where we fish, swim, hike, hunt and paddle, activities that are important to our culture and identity as Vermonters. These conserved lands also work for us by filtering pollutants from our air and water, mitigating climate change by storing carbon, minimizing damaging floods by slowing runoff, and providing critical habitat that allows wildlife to survive and flourish. Conserved land is also an integral part of our state’s economic engine, driving our tourism and outdoor recreation economies.
Together, tourists and residents generate $5.5 billion in annual consumer spending related to outdoor recreation in Vermont, which supports 51,000 jobs with an associated $1.5 billion in wages and salaries. Hunting, fishing and wildlife-related activities are enjoyed by 53% of Vermonters, who spend $288 million per year on these pastimes.
Incredibly, for every $1 invested in conservation, $9 is returned in natural goods and services to our communities — that’s a great return on investment for cleaner water, flood prevention and a healthier Vermont.
But while the benefits of public lands are innumerable, only 16% of Vermont’s lands are in public ownership. At a time when equitable access to the outdoors is critical, and while we are seeing a decline in our forest cover for the first time in 100 years, public lands are essential to everything we care about as Vermonters. In fact, a 2020 UVM study found that during the COVID pandemic, engagement with nature increased by 65%, and that 59% found that time in nature improved their mental health and well-being.
With demographic shifts leading to widespread conversion of agriculture and forestland, the places our wildlife depend on for their survival and Vermonters rely on for their well-being, are in danger.
Now is the time to support new investments in public lands.
Under Sen. Patrick Leahy’s leadership of the Senate Appropriations Committee, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to receive an $8.5 million investment to increase Vermont’s public lands and secure the range of benefits they provide. By using these funds to purchase land from a willing seller, we can protect wildlife, expand public access, and secure the benefits of nature, in perpetuity. By supporting these rare federal investment opportunities, we are stretching limited state-generated conservation funds even further.
My organization, The Nature Conservancy, has helped conserve over 300,000 acres of land in Vermont. Of that conserved land, more than 90% is now in public ownership, representing many of the state parks, national forests and wildlife refuges we all know and love. Vermont’s irreplaceable public lands like Green River Reservoir State Park, Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge, Green Mountain National Forest, Camel’s Hump State Park and Silvio O. Conte National Fish & Wildlife Refuge, define our landscape, propel our economy, and support our natural and human communities.
Public lands and their benefits belong to us all. Please consider lending your voice to let Senator Leahy, Governor Scott and your legislative representatives know that you support public lands funding.
Heather Furman is director of the Nature Conservancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.