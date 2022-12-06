I often pause during the holiday season to reflect on the gifts this planet has given me: the local food on my table, the clean water in my glass, and the immense solace I find in nature. I also increasingly feel how vulnerable these gifts are as we experience the unmistakable impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss. Fortunately, I am not alone in my concern, and as the Vermont state director of The Nature Conservancy, I get to work every day with Vermonters and people across the globe who want to see nature and people thrive into the future.
While the climate and biodiversity loss statistics are stark, our focus is not on counting losses but mounting gains, and we have reason to be hopeful. Now more than ever, the global community is recognizing the needs to address both climate change and the biodiversity crisis. This week, 200 nations will gather in Montreal as part of the United Nation’s Biodiversity Conference (COP 15). The purpose is to agree to a new set of goals for the protection of nature and to transform our relationship with biodiversity. Why? Because if we don’t protect biodiversity, our communities, food systems and collective health are at risk.
The Nature Conservancy will be there, joining world leaders, ecologists, economists and health experts, to secure a future where wildlife can thrive in abundance and people share equitably in the benefits nature provides. To accomplish these ambitious goals, we must build more sustainable food and energy systems, while also protecting the natural communities that are the building blocks of our collective health — our rivers, forests, grasslands and oceans.
Here in Vermont and throughout the Northeast, where we host one of the last remaining and largest temperate forests in the world, we are committed to conserving healthy forest and waters, through a combination of on the ground projects, policy actions and local engagement.
The Nature Conservancy is working with forest landowners on climate-friendly management practices to increase carbon storage, and with state lawmakers to improve our communities’ flood resilience through river corridor protections. In southern Vermont, we recently helped the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service expand the Silvio O. Conte National Wildlife Refuge through the permanent protection of 3,500 acres at Glebe Mountain.
Underpinned by biodiversity, healthy ecosystems provide clean water, clean air, protect against natural disasters, furnish lifesaving medications and ensure long-term food security. Protecting natural ecosystems and wildlife will reduce risk from new zoonotic diseases spreading to humans and mitigates the risk of another pandemic like COVID-19.
When we lose nature, we risk our health and safety, as the impacts of climate change are exacerbated. For the sake of our economies, livelihoods and physical and mental well-being — and those of future generations — it’s imperative we tackle the nature crisis in conjunction with the climate emergency and bend the curve on both climate change and nature loss now. This is the time.
To learn more about The Nature Conservancy and our work to protect biodiversity, visit nature.org/Vermont.
Heather Furman is the Vermont state director of The Nature Conservancy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.