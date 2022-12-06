I often pause during the holiday season to reflect on the gifts this planet has given me: the local food on my table, the clean water in my glass, and the immense solace I find in nature. I also increasingly feel how vulnerable these gifts are as we experience the unmistakable impacts of climate change and biodiversity loss. Fortunately, I am not alone in my concern, and as the Vermont state director of The Nature Conservancy, I get to work every day with Vermonters and people across the globe who want to see nature and people thrive into the future.

While the climate and biodiversity loss statistics are stark, our focus is not on counting losses but mounting gains, and we have reason to be hopeful. Now more than ever, the global community is recognizing the needs to address both climate change and the biodiversity crisis. This week, 200 nations will gather in Montreal as part of the United Nation’s Biodiversity Conference (COP 15). The purpose is to agree to a new set of goals for the protection of nature and to transform our relationship with biodiversity. Why? Because if we don’t protect biodiversity, our communities, food systems and collective health are at risk.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.