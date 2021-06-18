As things wind down from the COVID restrictions and emergency measures come to an end, we are returning to normal, but that’s not the same good news for everyone. At the governor’s news conferences, we are told most homeless people will no longer be able to remain in paid temporary housing. Questions have been raised about where they will go, and assurances have been given all will be well. But there are serious concerns among those who have worked with the homeless that many will return to the streets, which often means to our villages, towns and city centers. Where else are they to go?
This could well become a problem for the businesses, churches and local governments as there may be nowhere for them to go. The “go” being referred to here is the biological “go.” As no one knows how many people will show up, the question of adequate public facilities must be addressed. Before COVID, local libraries inherited this problem. Now, many of those libraries aren’t fully opened yet. Thus far, there has been no acknowledgement of this issue, which implies there has been no planning for how to handle it.
Currently, the homeless are gathered in motels and hotels. If they are to simply be put out on the street clutching their housing vouchers, some communities may find a far greater number of homeless than they have previously experienced. The governor and his administration are well aware there is a shortage of affordable housing. How will we accommodate all these people walking our streets and hanging out in our parks when they need to go?
If we aren’t prepared for this, we could be facing hygiene issues that may turn the areas where the homeless gather into very undesirable places. Picture lines of homeless people waiting to get into churches during Sunday service so they can go. Imagine the smell along backstreets or behind businesses. If we don’t talk about this problem now, we will certainly be talking about it later.
So, Governor Scott, what’s your plan? Where are these people to go?
J. Scott Funk lives in Barre.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.