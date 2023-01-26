The times they are a’ changin’ — so sang Bob Dylan (and so wrote, spoke or sang many others in many other times). I might add a verse to that song: “The new piece by Jensen shall now be the last. The days of print newspapers soon shall be past. The future of news is website and podcast, and The Times Argus is changing.” Not that I like the idea.

I have been reading newspapers since I was old enough to read and hold one. True, I was mostly interested in the “funny pages,” the days of Mickey Mouse, Peanuts, Prince Valiant and Mutt & Jeff. I have subscribed to or read papers for most of my life: Brattleboro Reformer, Manchester Union Leader, Burlington Free Press, Boston Globe and of late, The Times Argus. I agree with Dennis on the pleasure of getting a print paper and reading it with my morning mug of coffee. (No wimpy cups for me.) I mourn the passing of two issues a week and sigh when I pick up the paper and notice the missing pages. Local news is important, and it’s good to see a variety of opinion pieces.

