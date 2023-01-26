The times they are a’ changin’ — so sang Bob Dylan (and so wrote, spoke or sang many others in many other times). I might add a verse to that song: “The new piece by Jensen shall now be the last. The days of print newspapers soon shall be past. The future of news is website and podcast, and The Times Argus is changing.” Not that I like the idea.
I have been reading newspapers since I was old enough to read and hold one. True, I was mostly interested in the “funny pages,” the days of Mickey Mouse, Peanuts, Prince Valiant and Mutt & Jeff. I have subscribed to or read papers for most of my life: Brattleboro Reformer, Manchester Union Leader, Burlington Free Press, Boston Globe and of late, The Times Argus. I agree with Dennis on the pleasure of getting a print paper and reading it with my morning mug of coffee. (No wimpy cups for me.) I mourn the passing of two issues a week and sigh when I pick up the paper and notice the missing pages. Local news is important, and it’s good to see a variety of opinion pieces.
The problems of running a print newspaper are obvious. I don’t know for sure, but I suspect the cover price is barely enough to pay for the ink and paper. Advertising has to make up for the wages, benefits, building maintenance, utilities, taxes, insurance and, yes, the cost of those hardy souls who deliver the paper five days a week, including our own, always reliable, George Osgood. When I am not at home, I can still see The Times Argus by opening up an iPad, and there it is, in full color, but it’s not the same. But then, I can also read papers from all over, those I mentioned plus The Guardian, the L.A. Times and even obscure regional papers. It takes some getting used to.
My children do not get newspapers but read all the news on electronic devices. A whole new generation is growing up connected to the electronic world. One by one, print papers are disappearing and more news is online. We still find local news there? Is this inevitable? Horses were replaced by cars, sailing ships by steamships, local producers by large factories. Times change. Paper may soon be totally replaced by electrons.
I hope The Times Argus can at least survive that way. I’ll miss the paper. I won’t swat a fly with a rolled up iPad, and I certainly can’t crumple one up and start a fire.
Michael Fullerton lives in North Calais.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.