Today I walked through downtown Montpelier, at the moment on ecstatic fire with the whoopee, toes-jumping, arms-flung joy of what it really feels like to have a spring in Vermont. Masks optional, for the luckiest, double-vaccinated-we, was triple-joy.
We heard the news today, oh, boy, that we extremely fortunate double-jabbed people, most of us doddering, could do normal masks-optional things, like smiling and greeting others like us without a face covering and even, oh, god, hugging-them-whom-we-haven’t-seen-for-an-entire-year-except-on-Zoom, for-you-beloved-are-hugging-me-for-all-you-are-worth, as if that one single hug with our beloved would/could/will our one and only chance forever to feel our bodies embrace for all time.
We have learned much about the wisdom of carpe diem during this plague. On my walk, I encountered long-unseen and unhugged people I knew from my church. We were all still alive. No one we loved had died. I smiled at someone I had only met on Facebook, a Montpelier City councilor, and another two who recognized me but whose names I could not quite recall. We all stopped, smiled, and in many cases, hugged each other ‘til we cracked one another’s ribs because, thank goodness, we’d all been vaccinated.
Medicine has freed us. Science has freed us. We will hug again and again.
But in the meantime, we must keep paying attention to what science has done and is doing.
I write this as the co-author of a book about ending epidemics (“The End of Epidemics,” by Dr. Jonathan Quick) that came out in January 2018 (St. Martin’s Press). I’m not the medical expert, but I know more about the topic of epidemics than, say, Kim Kardashian does about COVID-19. Dr. Quick’s/my book cited many who predicted the catastrophic sickness and death of millions from an airborne infection very close to COVID-19 and probably transmitted from animals. But epidemics such as these (the Spanish Flu, SARS, Ebola and so on) are not news. The science has been clear at least since the discovery of germ theory.
I have spoken with the most respected epidemic experts in the world, including Dr. Michael Osterholm and Dr. Fauci. Fauci is the professional’s professional, and he has professional guts. If Fauci says to the vaccinated, “Go hug,” I’m totally okay with that, as you should be.
My husband and I are fortunate. Like just about everyone else here, we care about others. We took great care during this pandemic, as we all have and must, for the sake of old others who could have died, and the dirt-exhausted health care workers who took care of people and who deserve an all-expenses paid, month-long vacation.
Regardless of where we are, please remember any of us can still pick up the virus, vaccinated or not. Which means it’s all still a gamble, even if you are fully jabbed.
My non-medical, but well-informed advice right at this moment would be follow the CDC guidelines and, if you want to regain that agency’s trust, work to vote against greedy sociopaths who hire other greedy sociopaths and who are bought and paid for by greedy sociopaths, and return the CDC’s reputation to its once sacrosanct place.
Meanwhile:
A) If you are vaccinated and enjoying the company of other vaccinated people, feel freer to hug until you fall down as if you were characters in a 1960’s TV fantasy sequence, and find yourselves joyfully rolling down a grassy hill to “Daydream Believer.” Your chances of getting COVID are pretty much zero and you won’t die of it.
B) If you include yourself among We the Vaccinated but still feel at-risk in any way, just put up that “I’m Shy” mask and bless you. Take notes on the A) people. Think about the “carpe diem” thing, but be as careful as you wish to be for as long as you need to. Your eyes say it all.
C)) If you are still among the unvaccinated and live in a place where you have no viable signal and the culture tells you things are risky, pretend you are in San Francisco in the 1980s and AIDS is a real thing that is killing your friends. Hie thee to the nearest place to get a vaccination and mask until you’re good to go.
D) If you are the “Who knows?” “Who cares?” and “F.U. nobody cares” contingent still unvaccinated and lying or you live in a place where everyone else is unvaccinated and you think Trump is King, you will be a starving street dog in some desperately dry place in your next life.
Bronwyn Fryer lives in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.