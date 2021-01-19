Well, the American fascists have finally done it. They have launched a climate of fear on our streets that I have never experienced in my 66-plus years. Seeing local Proud Boy types enjoying the Vermont “open carry” law by parading assault rifles on Main Street in Montpelier has driven businesses to lock their doors and cower in fear. A busload of maskless proto-fascists and anarchists returning from the insurrection in DC last week has made us afraid of encountering disease-spreaders in the supermarket or the hardware store.
Of course, these knuckle-draggers want to incite fear. Their favorite treat is to see people cower before them. I can only imagine them popping a cold one in celebration of their newfound power. Egged on by Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories, they feel they don’t have to hide any more. They can feel personally great again, no matter what deep psychological insecurities they are acting out. They have downtown merchants scared to open their doors to the public. Their threats are enough to get the city and state to spend money protecting the public safety while making the law-abiding residents of Montpelier to quiver in their homes. Sadly, our state laws, such as open carry, only encourage such provocative behavior.
Right now, our local and state police are being put on the highest alert since 9/11 in anticipation of the violence in Washington coming home to our capital city. Our downtown Capitol Area Neighborhoods coordinators are leafleting the neighborhoods warning residents to stay behind locked doors for next Sunday and Wednesday. So, in essence, the Legislature and the police are prevented from doing anything about reducing public fear because of their own fears. What a vicious cycle!
The more we learn about the terrorism that occurred in Washington, D.C., the more it’s clear this was no spur-of-the-moment riot. We can hope that the people in the Congress and Trump’s Department of War are discovered and held accountable. But that will not change the climate of fear here in central Vermont. Nor will increased police presence on our streets. Fear begets fear. Closing our town and our capital because of the threat of violence from a small group of sociopaths only compounds our problems. Once the insecure Trumpers get a taste for creating public fear, they will be back for more. Hurt people hurt people, and these folks are truly hurt. They enjoy flaunting their fake masculinity. It takes them away from the reality of their own miserable lives.
Now, we citizens face a challenge. How do we overcome our trepidation in the face of amoral bullies and return to the climate of trust that has been a hallmark of Vermont civility for so long? To really create a strong local response we need to build up the sense that we can do better. We can ask our legislators to ban the open carry of firearms in our capital city. The intimidation those walking around with arms create makes the work of public policy difficult, if not impossible. We can build the capacity in our neighborhoods to respond to threats and disruptions at the most appropriate level without demanding a police presence. We can commit to building a local future where people don’t feel so insecure that they must carry around guns to mask their deep fears.
The way of overcoming this growing paralysis is to make our town stronger. It can be a place where we are building a positive future. We can concentrate on what we can do locally, rather than on the dysfunction of national politics. Together, we can make where we are living great again, and that can provide all of us a new sense of safety and security.
Bronwyn Fryer lives in Montpelier.
