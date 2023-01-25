Shame on us. For every single day, we citizens, our students, their teachers and their families wonder whether someone stalking the school halls could force their days to end in tragedy. And yet we still sit on our hands.

Shame on us, as we click our tongues and shake our heads while doing nothing to stop the abusive so-called “freedom” of gun fanatics to trump the rights of the rest of us to live without fear of a bloody death.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.