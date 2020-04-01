The cascade of death from COVID-19 is going to get worse - much worse. Currently, experts predict the death toll could reach 240,000.
Buckle up.
For me, this horror offers a real opportunity to understand where we humans are - where we came from and where we are going, and whether and how we really can survive and thrive after this fire burns out.
Personally, I draw great comfort from thinking about history and how comparatively lucky and comfortable most Americans living now have been so far, after the nightmares of the 20th century. Most of us fortunate enough to live in privilege have never really encountered such horrors face to face.I think about what our ancestors endured, a suffering so dark and hard that they would be gobsmacked by our spoiled, selfish, complaining idiocy.
Not too long ago, I explored a mud-floored settler shack at Shelburne Museum. It was hardly much more than a cave. I thought about the woman who gave birth to all the children she buried in the mud near that hovel, during a time when women had zero control over their own fate. This desperate family had no electric light, no heat other than the fire born by chopping down trees all around them, and all around them was cold, harsh mud from which they struggled to raise anything edible. And before them the indigenous people managed to create their own hardy lives that the white men extinguished with the plagues they bore from Europe.
And today, millions around the world are even worse off than that woman in Shelburne.
But here in internet land, we have the gall to think we are "suffering" by not being able to hold our dinner parties, go out to restaurants or have our hair and nails done. We forget that social distancing is a privilege, as the writer Rebecca Solnit reminds us. People living in crowded slums don’t have the opportunity to protect themselves and one another. What we're experiencing so far is nothing compared to the mud and dust and desperation wrought by the bombing that leveled Hiroshima and Nagasaki, the Great Depression, the starvation and falling ash of Auschwitz, the pogroms, the stinking trenches of World War I, the insanity of slavery and civil war, the live-burning of heretics in Europe, the carts full of corpses during the bubonic plague and so much more. Humans suffering has been darker and deeper than this and it has existed everywhere, forever.
And yet somehow we humans are resilient.
Be strong. Read history. Remember that we are very fortunate to be living in this time, when we have the science and the information to get us through what never could have happened in the past. We are still very lucky. We will get through this.
Bronwyn Fryer is a writer in Montpelier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.