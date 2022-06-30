A lot of men have no understanding of the holding in Dobbs that revoked Roe, and, like Judge Alito, they invalidate everything else women have to say on the subject because they can’t get pregnant or give birth. Nor do they suffer from the daily curse of misogyny. And without that lived experience, they can’t understand why we women are so desperately upset and angry about the Supreme Court’s backward decision.
I have been in pretty dark despair since the Dobbs decision came down, and I know millions of women like me feel the same. No woman chooses abortion because they “want” it as a form of birth control. Some people think abortion is just an easy and simple way of disposing of an unwanted baby. Nothing could be further from the truth. My mother underwent a forced birth, and she never recovered from her depression. I myself had to have a second trimester abortion, when I learned my much-wanted fetus was very severely deformed. These experiences are agonizing and torturous.
Today, because of the cruelty of six people on the Supreme Court, millions of American women are in flat despair for ourselves, our daughters, our sisters and all women. Things were bad enough with the political capture by the right wing, mass shootings and environmental destruction; for us, the national situation now feels utterly catastrophic.
This is indeed our 9/11. The Dobbs decision, written by misogynists (the chief writer, Clarence Thomas, is indescribably backward and apparently corrupt, as well), is literally a “body blow” to women. I’m 67 and came to sexual maturity not long after The Pill freed us from sexual slavery. All my life I’ve been handled, teased, hurt, dismissed, overlooked and objectified by men. I’ve had to fight for every position I’ve held and to get half the respect men do and less pay for the same work.
So the Dobbs decision isn’t just about women losing the right to decide how to manage our bodies and lives; it’s about trying to keep struggling against going under in the sucky, mucky, gucky river of misogyny.
Bronwyn Fryer lives in Montpelier.
