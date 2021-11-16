Let’s start off with this bit of wisdom: “Never be afraid to raise your voice for honesty and truth and compassion against injustice and lying and greed. If people all over the world … would do this, it would change the earth.” William Faulkner
I’m writing this as a follow-up to both Gregory Thayer’s “Teaching Lies vs Truth” and John McKenna’s “Thayer’s Lies.”
All of us are entitled to our opinion. That’s why there’s a section in the Herald just for that. But, opinions are just that. You can fling all sorts of opinion around the countryside yet, sometimes, it ends up as meadow muffins. (Thankfully, the state Legislature hasn’t banned those yet.)
This Critical Race Theory (CRT) has really opened the floodgates of unfounded statements and tirades. While Mr. Thayer’s main argument is centered around the CRT issue, Mr. McKenna’s seems to be mockery and vilification of Mr. Thayer’s concerns. Mr. Thayer said nothing about the LGBTQ+ people nor the BIPOC groups of people whom our government has given a new victim class to.
From my experience as a substitute teacher, mentor, parent of two former Springfield High kids and grandparent of three more children in the Springfield school district, this CRT issue has rapidly become a toxic issue here in our town. The other three-letter words its protagonists like to use for it are: SEL (social emotional learning) and DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion).
Our school district leaders have repeatedly told us CRT, with its three-letter social justice family, isn’t being taught in our district. Nothing could be further from the true truth.
For instance, the summer camp curriculum for SHS teachers this year had one class they could sign up for. It was based off of an article entitled “Are you teaching the children of white supremacists?” The conclusion of the author (in the first paragraph) says “Yes, you are!” That article can be found by searching for T. Elijah Hawkes online.
Another for-instance: In 2020, the school administration lead by Dr. Zach McLaughlin, gave new-found authority to a new “Equity Committee” throughout our schools here in Springfield. Their job, as they saw it, was to purge any book in any school library that they deemed to have “implicit bias” in them. My first image was that of Guy Montag, head fireman of Fahrenheit 451. The article for that Springfield school “purge” can be found in the VPR archives.
Yes, there are some so-called scholars pushing the issue of CRT in many avenues around our country, but it’s a handful compared to the thousands of legal scholars who know the history and agenda of what CRT is and where it came from (See: Frankfurt school, cultural Marxism).
What many parents and concerned taxpayers really want in our schools is not social engineering or revisionist history or a Marxist world view laid on our kids and grandkids. We desire that our kids learn skills and develop talents and learning abilities to make them good citizens and to be prosperous in their communities. That’s what schools were designed for, not to start putting all their classmates into segregated little boxes based on skin tone or wealth level.
I’ll add this before I finish. We had two grandkids we were raising here in Springfield. They were both in Springfield High just three to four years ago. One day, after they came home from SHS, they told us they were now suffering from “white privilege.“ That’s what our school told them. That had, and has, no basis in fact. These kids never got one bonus point for being white. It was the start of the CRT, SEL, DEI agenda that Springfield is struggling with now. We are saying back to basics, please.
Scott Frye lives in Springfield.
