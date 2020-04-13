COVID-19 is not going away until there is a vaccine and that is at least a year away. It is time to fight the virus out in the open. There will still be cases on May 15. Do we then shut down until June 15? When will it end? We have to learn social distancing and protection measures, practice them and enforce them.
The governor is going to bankrupt us and the state. The collateral damage and unintended consequences will be vast. Hospital visits are down by 50% already. People without COVID-19 are getting sicker. People will die from causes other than COVID-19. They won’t go to the hospital for stroke or heart issues, they won’t go for hypertension, cancer or diabetes.
Depression is going to skyrocket. Hunger is going to get out of hand. Domestic violence will increase. Businesses will start going bankrupt, and their employees will lose their jobs permanently. That is going to cause poverty and all of the health consequences that go along with poverty. Unless the unintended consequences are modeled alongside COVID-19, we are fooling ourselves as to whether we are doing bad or good.
It is time to push back and allow the state of Vermont to re-open for those who can maintain social distancing. Outside construction, lawn care, marinas, excavators and landscapers should be allowed as long as social distancing can be maintained. Offices, factories and stores should be allowed to open if their employees and patrons wear masks when closer than 10 feet from others and wipe surfaces several times a day. Farmers’ markets should be allowed with social distancing and face masks enforced. Eventually, outside dining with social distancing should be allowed.
The rule should be that everyone wears a mask in public or within 10 feet of another person or there is a $50 fine. Social distances have to be maintained or there is a $100 fine.
I am 100% for protecting people in a way that works and makes sense. This “make everyone crawl under a rock and hide” method is nuts. We have to protect at risk populations. They need to be isolated. My parents are 90 and living at Wake Robin. That site is locked down, and that is smart. All senior housing and housing for at-risk populations need to be locked down.
The rest of the state needs to open back up, maintain social distance, wear masks, quarantine those with COVID-19, track their contacts to be monitored, be smart and keep safe.
There has to be a better way than risking people’s health and livelihoods. There has to be a smarter way.
Doug Friant lives in South Londonderry.
