The Supreme Court has taken a hard right turn in recent times, offering questionable opinions on matters near and dear to all Americans, right leaning or left, from what this nation’s founders actually had in mind with the right to bear arms, to the previously considered “settled law” of a woman’s right to health care, to taking a wrecking ball to the wall of separation between church and state.

Perhaps worth noting is how the balance of the justice scale came to be tipped so far to one side: March 2016 was deemed too close to a presidential election to appoint — or even consider — Merrick Garland, but 38 days was plenty of time to confirm Amy Coney Barrett in 2020. Given that, Brett Kavanaugh could be considered the only legitimate Supreme Court justice appointed during the previous administration. Let that sink in for a moment.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.