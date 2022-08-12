In a commentary on ways to potentially prevent mass shootings, published in the Herald print version Aug. 9 (online July 27), the author seems at first blush to be intending to present four reasonable suggestions, none of which “requires debate over the meaning of the Constitution.” Not-so-subtle indicators belie the appearance of balanced perspectives in short order, however, starting with “hobbyists who belong to the NRA.” I know there are many who enjoy target shooting and competitions and such, but at first I thought “hobbyists” was a typo, given only two letters separate H and L on a QWERTY keyboard.
Tightening school security would be good, although I find “harden schools” an unsettling choice of words.
Keeping violent criminals in jail for their full sentences certainly sounds sensible, but what is this “catch and release” program — is that associated with rehabilitation? I read that Jesus said “I will make you become fishers of men,” but I don’t believe that’s what the reference is to.
Then we have what I construe to be a suggestion to dedicate more resources to fostering good mental health — a must-have, for sure — but basing such efforts on a presumption that a myriad of issues are caused solely by “brain-poisoned young men” doesn’t strike me as a good starting point. Note: The writer used that same term in a similar commentary published June 2 of this year.
Gun owners keeping firearms secure — OK, hard to find fault with that one.
What really raises the red flags and sounds alarms bells for me, though, is that, in referring to the Second Amendment, he/they declares: “The introductory clause about a ‘well-organized militia’ reads to me like a suggestion only,” and goes on to say: “It sounds as if it (were) tacked on.”
For one very important thing, the first words in the amendment are “A well-regulated Militia,” followed immediately by “being necessary to the security of a free State.” There are considerable differences between the definitions of regulated and organized. Similarly, “being necessary” doesn’t read like a suggestion. Lastly, it’s hard to imagine anyone tacking on something at the very beginning of a statement.
Then comes the declaration that removes any doubts that could remain as to the overarching theme of the piece — ending private gun ownership in the United States is the ultimate goal of “common sense” incremental gun laws. I don’t see that as any more true than having speed limits means they’ll soon be coming for our cars (with apologies to William Dunkel). In the majority opinion he drafted for the Supreme Court of the United States in the 2008 decision of The District of Columbia v. Heller, Justice Antonin Scalia wrote, in part: “Like most rights, the Second Amendment right is not unlimited. It is not a right to keep and carry any weapon whatsoever in any manner whatsoever and for whatever purpose.” He then went on to refer to a Supreme Court decision from The United States v. Miller, from 1939, which, among other things, banned sawed-off shotguns because of there being no lawful purpose for them: “Miller’s holding that the sorts of weapons protected are those ‘in common use at the time’ finds support in the historical tradition of prohibiting the carrying of dangerous and unusual weapons.”
And, no, I am not suggesting all civilian firearms be relegated to long-barrel muzzleloaders, but on the other end of that pendulum swing, for what lawful purpose could one possibly need to own a bump stock or a 100-round magazine? Should I be able to go through a permitting process to own a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, or perhaps a surface-to-air missile for home defense?
We recently passed what I consider to be some very appropriate gun laws here in Vermont, and we can once again provide a model for the rest of the country. Please don’t be swayed by those who pick and choose what aspects of law apply to them, or perhaps torque the laws’ wording to gain support for their positions. For example, some have lamented the recent change requiring a person to be age 21 to purchase a firearm here, but they skip over the part that, if a young adult successfully completes a gun safety course, they can still purchase one at age 18, as it used to be. People new to the sport need to pass such a course to get a hunting license in Vermont, by the way, one of those common-sense laws that has been in place for quite some time.
Looking back again at the author’s June 2 commentary, at the end they write about seeing the Constitution “as a binding contract, and not as an infinitely malleable bunch of words,” but in this latest submission “regulated” becomes “organized;” I reckon evidently they are of the opinion that malleability is in the pen of the writer/composer.
Ken Fredette lives in Wallingford.
