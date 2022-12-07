Vermont statutes require our tax commissioner to release a letter annually — known as “The December 1st Letter” — that predicts likely property tax rates needed to support education in the ensuing fiscal year. Three major figures considered when formulating the prediction are estimates of school budget proposals that are being firmed-up this time of year, any surplus in the Education Fund, and property values.

Recent headlines in the Rutland Herald and on VTDigger have what I see as unnecessarily negative spins about property tax rates rising despite a sizable surplus in the Education Fund. While technically accurate, they implicitly support some people feeling that school spending is out of control. “Surplus will help keep tax rates down” would also be accurate.

