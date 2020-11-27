I write in response to an opinion piece published concerning the Montpelier police budget. The City Council, police chief and I are very aware of the challenges facing policing. There is no place for bias, racism, militarization or abuse of authority. The council has formed a Police Review Committee to look at the department’s activity, policies, needs, strategic plans and areas of concern.
I am replying with information which might be helpful for all as this issue is being considered. I am including italicized portions of the article followed by my responses.
According to FBI statistics from 2011, municipalities similar to Montpelier (fewer than 10,000 residents) have an average of 3.4 officers for every 100,000 people. We have the equivalent of 242 officers per 100,000 people. That is not a typo. We have 18 armed police in our fiscal year 21 budget and have a population of 7,436 according to the Census Bureau. We are overwhelmingly over-policed when compared to the rest of our country — a country that is already famously over-policed.
2017 FBI statistics show the average for communities under 10,000 population is 3.8 officers per 1,000 while the overall national average is 2.4 per 1,000. The city has 17 sworn police officers in the budget. Only 16 slots are currently filled with one being held vacant due to COVID-19-related budget concerns. A 7,436 population and the national average of 2.4 per thousand yields 17.8 officers, slightly larger than what we have. The “under 10,000” average of 3.8 yields a force of 28.25 which is far greater than Montpelier.
In the 1980s, Montpelier had 19 sworn officers. By 1992, that number had dropped to 16. Over the 25 years since 1995, while I have been city manager, the department has steadily hovered between 15 and 17 officers.
Police department sizes in some comparable Vermont communities under 10,000 in population range in size from 12 officers in Williston to 26 officers in St. Albans City (including St. Albans Town). This also includes Barre City (22), Hartford (19), Springfield (18), Milton (17 plus 2 PT), Montpelier (17), Winooski (16 plus 3 PT), Middlebury (15), Newport City (14 plus 4 PT), Stowe (13 plus 12 PT), and St. Johnsbury (13 plus 1 PT). Montpelier with 17 officers is in the middle despite more demand than most of the others.
In practice, two officers staff the overnight shifts while three or four staff the busier shifts, particularly weekend evenings. This means that, at any given time, only 2-4 patrol personnel are on duty handling all activity in Montpelier. Five specialized officers (chief, captain, two detectives, school resource officer) can technically assist with calls, emergency response or filling shifts, but are usually engaged in their specific assignments.
So how expensive are police operations in Montpelier? By my calculations, about 20% of the entire city budget for fiscal year 2021 is for police operations and police dispatch. Police operations alone make up 14% of the budget. These numbers take police grant revenue into account, including an armed school resource officer who comes out of our school budget. Our neighbors in Barre City spent 12.8% of their entire budget on police operations for fiscal year 2021, even though Barre faces much more difficult challenges with crime when compared to Montpelier. Barre also has a community outreach expert as part of its operations budget whereas Montpelier’s personnel are all armed police.
The city evenly splits the cost of the school resource officer with the school district. The current MPD budget also includes funds for a community outreach social worker who is shared with Barre. The 20% figure represents both police and dispatch combined and only the General Fund, not the entire city budget. Direct police services for Montpelier are distinctly different from dispatching which handles fire, EMS and police calls for over 20 towns in central Vermont.
You may be thinking that we have more policing needs because we are the state capital. To the contrary, the State already provides capital police and state troopers for its own needs. If we truly believe we need more policing due to our status as the capital, we should be discussing that with the Legislature instead of having our residents pay for activities that for the benefit of all of Vermont. In reality, I don’t believe being the capital even begins to explain the degree to which we are over-policed.
Montpelier’s calls for police service are driven by being a commercial/cultural/entertainment center and a capital city. Capitol police limit their activity to the State House and immediate grounds. Vermont State Police often has only one trooper covering all of Washington County and go off duty from 2 to 7 a.m. Montpelier PD is the lead agency on all protests, public events, marches, parades and any other activity. With a visitor/worker population that exceeds our resident population, the city has far more police (and fire/EMS) calls than would be projected for a city of 7,436. In recognition of their impact on city services, the state makes a Payment in Lieu of Taxes (PILOT) to the city of over $900,000 annually which helps offset local resident costs.
It would also be a much better reflection of our community values to spend a large part of the police operation budget on crime-related services, such as our Community Justice Center (“CJC”). When a call involves a mental health crisis, imagine a CJC social worker or mental health professional responding with one or two officers. Currently, we have four or more armed officers respond to such a call without any crisis intervention expert.
The Community Justice Center is an important resource. They are not, however, a direct response program. They implement restorative justice between a victim and a perpetrator. They also work with offenders being released from prison to successfully integrate back into the general population. MPD works often to refers cases to the CJC rather than filing charges with the state’s attorney.
As mentioned earlier, MPD has a social worker on staff (shared with Barre) who is often involved in our responses. The city also funds a homelessness outreach worker. Additionally, MPD works closely with Washington County Mental Health services and their on-call screeners. When the call is known to be a mental health-related call, these resources are immediately requested. Officers are, more often, called to a described incident — i.e., threatening person, person with a weapon, violent behavior, etc. — and only after arrival at the scene, observe there is a mental health factor. Moreover, social workers and mental health providers can’t be effective until any imminent danger has been mitigated. They aren’t trained or equipped to go into an active danger zone.
Finally, it is extremely rare that four or more armed Montpelier officers would initially respond to a call. It’s far more likely to be one or two officers. If circumstances require, they may call for backup which could come from other on-duty Montpelier officers or from Barre or Berlin depending on regional availability and time of day. It’s common for an incident to require four or more trained officers for simultaneously handling traffic control or other on-lookers, meeting with involved parties separately, and processing the scene.
We currently have no drug abuse recovery housing in our community. We do not have drug abuse assistance as part of our police operations. We do not have expertise in bias toward vulnerable populations in our police operations. We do not have crisis intervention experts in our police force. That is because all of our very significant spending goes to armed officers. No matter how you consider it, our current spending priorities are offensive to our own values.
All Montpelier officers have received mental health recognition and response training. We were the first department in Vermont to achieve 100% Act 86 training level. MPD will be implementing Crisis Intervention Training — the highest level of officer training available — this year if possible. Montpelier Police and Washington County Mental Health created a partnership program called Team Two which is now a national model for crisis intervention response. We have also provided training in cultural awareness and bias but can certainly do more. The city is currently undergoing a professional assessment of biases within our community and all of our departments, including the police.
The city provides a very small amount of drug abuse recovery housing through the Justice Center. In Vermont, human services are primarily provided by the state government and nonprofit sector. As funding in those areas has been cut, municipal governments have found themselves under more pressure to meet unmet needs without adequate expertise or organizational capacity. We have advocated that the state increase resources to meet the needs.
We must also come to terms with the fact that our community has in recent years had two fatal police shootings involving a person going through a mental health crisis. I think many of us continue to be uncomfortable with what seemed like a lack of consequences when those killings happened. According to the Boston Globe, 42% of people in Maine who were shot by police between 2000 and 2012 had a mental health diagnosis. About 25% of fatal police shootings overall involve a mentally unstable person. It is time our community does something about this before we experience another fatality. Given the right circumstances, the victim could be any of us.
Both of these events were horrible and shocking for the community, as well as the officers involved. In both cases, police were responding to calls of violent offenses — an armed bank robbery and a person threatened with a knife. In both cases, officers actively negotiated for alternate outcomes. In both cases, individuals chose to threaten the officers and directly aim a firearm at them. Each case was investigated, reviewed and cleared by both the Washington County State’s Attorney and the Vermont Attorney General.
We know after the fact that, in both cases, the gun was a replica and not an actual firearm. We know now that both individuals had different mental health issues. That knowledge was not apparent to officers on the scene. Regardless of a person’s mental state, a firearm pointed at an officer constitutes a direct threat to that officer’s life. A mental health worker would not have been able to directly intervene in either case due to the high danger.
My goal in responding is to provide information in the context of the stated concerns. The best discussions are those based in facts. People may look at Montpelier’s Police staffing and budget information and reach different conclusions about size or propriety. But at least we’re looking at the same accurate data.
William Fraser is Montpelier City Manager.
