Infrastructure and budget policy are key issues in Montpelier and merit a review of pertinent information. John Hollar’s Feb. 22 commentary invokes comparisons between 2012 to 2018 while he served as mayor and 2018 to 2023 while Anne Watson served as mayor. The facts show that the Watson era council’s combination of annual Capital funding and infrastructure bonding exceed any prior level of capital investment.

The 2012 Hollar era council adopted a “steady state” plan called the Capital Plan, which includes roads, sidewalks, storm drains, buildings, bridges, bond payments and equipment/vehicles — not just paving. The plan called for increasing annual funding for these items from $1,572,404 in FY12 to a target of $2,400,000.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.