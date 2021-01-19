A letter to Senate President Becca Balint and House Speaker Jill Krowinski: I want to congratulate each of you on your new leadership roles. I’m writing to share some thoughts about an area of our election process I believe needs some improvement.
I doubt there were many Vermonters on Nov. 5 wondering if the election for lieutenant governor was going to end up in the courts. What a mess that would have been, more so if the court ruled the newly elected lieutenant governor did not meet the residing requirements of Section 23 of the Vermont Constitution. What might the remedy have been? Re-run of the primary election, and then a new general election? A new general election? Or a decision where the winner is candidate who finished second in the vote count in the general election? Whatever the decision, I’m thinking most of the 100,000 Democratic primary voters and 355,000 general election voters would have been asking how did that happen or more importantly, why. Most would likely have been unhappy for one reason or another.
I’m not sure why this language was added to the Constitution in 1793: “No person shall be eligible to the office of Governor or Lieutenant-Governor until the person shall have resided in this state four years next preceding the day of election.” What seems clear is the founding persons thought it was important enough to amend the Constitution. They could have just left it up to the voters; they did not. Or just passed a law; they did not. They put it on a list of things to consider at the next constitutional convention. I suspect there were varying opinions, much discussion, and a fine tuning of the language before voting to amend the Constitution.
I have two concerns. First, when voters are filling out a primary or general election ballot, they should be confident that all the candidates on the ballot for governor or lieutenant governor meet any and all requirements in state law for that office. Last summer and fall, that was not the case. There were questions, and the process to resolve them required a ruling by a court. In general, it seems like a bad thing to be in court after an election to determine the results. Yet in this past election, because there was no action taken for a court to rule on, it remains unclear whether the requirements of Section 23 were met. And any court ruling that disqualified the candidate but does not include re-running the election(s), would seem to disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of Vermont primary and general election voters.
Second, if there are questions or a dispute regarding Section 23, it appears the only option requires someone (not sure if an individual voter would have standing), most likely a competing candidate, to file a motion or complaint in court after the election. It puts a huge burden on a competing candidate during an election campaign. It’s a distraction from the activities of campaigning. In addition, there is a financial burden the campaign will have to incur. If there are questions about whether a candidate for governor or lieutenant governor meets the residing requirements of Section 23, it should not fall on a competing candidate to bring it to resolution. The same is true for a citizen or group of citizens, if they have standing. Determining if candidates meet the requirements of Section 23 should be the responsibility of the secretary of state.
It would be a big improvement if the state would put in place a process that removes the burden from a competing candidate or a citizen, and where any court challenges regarding Section 23 occur before the primary election. It could be as simple as the secretary of state, or some small committee within the Secretary of State’s Office, certifies that any potential candidate meets the requirements. If a potential candidate is not certified, let that candidate challenge that decision in court prior to the primary. A process like that may require some definitions specific to Section 23 be developed. There are four areas I find interesting where it would be helpful to have more information.
First, what was the original intent for adding the language by the founding persons back in 1793. What were their concerns? Second, are there references in any of the testimony or other documents from that Constitutional Convention to support the notion a person may not need to reside in the state for the whole four-year period. Someone like Professor Paul Searls from Northern Vermont University, who specializes in Vermont history, might be helpful with researching both of those areas. Third, if yes to the second, then does the existing language in Section 23 allow for that? If allowed under some new Section 23 definitions, would it stand up in court? Fourth, what are the various definitions in state government (law, rules, policies) that refer to resident, residing or living in the state. That should help to inform any discussion on a definitions for Section 23. These are just some thoughts, I trust the Legislature in developing a process to address the problems with the present system.
When we look to what happened in other areas of the country this fall, I suspect it is clearer to all of us the importance of election laws. We need to improve ours in this area. I know the Legislature has a lot on its plate. I have lived here 25 years and this issue has come up twice in the last five years. It is very likely it will come up again. I fear if it is not addressed in this legislative biennium, it will get lost. Rather than leaving this problem for another group of legislators at some point in the future, it would be better to fix this now. The voters deserve a better system sooner than later.
I want to thank you for your service. Being a legislator is not so easy in normal times, must be harder during these times. Stay safe.
Russell Frank lives in Montpelier.
