Editor's note: The following commentary is in response to a direct complaint made against H. Brooke Paige, a candidate for Secretary of State and Attorney General, on this page.
John Snell’s recently submitted complaint about my political advertisement on the front page of this paper deserves a response. I do not know if Mr. Snell truly does not understand the difference between vote collection by local officials and “vote harvesting” or if his complaint is merely a political attack.
In his commentary, Mr. Snell states: “I have personally helped 'harvest' ballots in past elections when I traveled to the homes of people who were shut in, unable to travel, and in the company of a legal justice of the peace, helped them by taking their voted ballots, in sealed envelopes, to the town clerk.” He is mistaken in labeling this activity as “harvesting” — in fact, assuming he was requested to collect the ballots by the town clerk, they were collecting the ballots under the authority of the Delivery of Ballots statute, enacted in 1977.
Mr. Snell quotes my opponent, Secretary Condos, on his restrictions on third-party ballot collections: “candidates on the ballot, or their staff members, cannot collect ballots from voters,” however, the Secretary’s actual election directive of July 20 was far less restrictive: ”Ballots may not be returned to the Clerk by any candidate whose name appears on the ballot for that election, or any campaign staff member of any such candidate, unless that candidate or campaign staff member: (a) is returning their own ballot; (b) is returning the ballot of an immediate family member ... (a person's spouse, children, brothers, sisters, parents, spouse's parents, grandparents, and spouse's grandparents), who has requested their assistance with the return of that ballot, (c) is returning the ballot of a voter for whom the candidate or campaign staff member is a caretaker, and who has requested their assistance with the return of that ballot; or (d) is a Justice of the Peace performing his or her official duties ... The Municipal Clerk or other Local Election Official accepting the return of ballots shall not be required to enforce this provision but shall report any suspected violations to the Secretary of State’s Office who shall refer them to the Attorney General’s Office for investigation." Secretary Condos rules do allow politicians to canvass for ballots as long as their name does not appear on those ballots being collected, Under this rule, a candidate from the Orange-1 voting district is at liberty to assist in the collection of ballots in Orange-2, or for that matter any other district where their name does not appear on the ballot.
Several authorities have expressed concerns that Vermont is not prepared for vote-by-mail mass-mailing it is now conducting.
If Vermont had previously enacted a fair and inclusive voter ID program, it would assist in preventing the election mistakes, omissions and fraud that are now of concern, however, Secretary of State Condos has repeatedly rejected calls for his office to institute such a program. Thus, local election officials are left with absolutely no way to determine the authenticity of the mail-in ballots they receive since the lack signature samples to compare to the signature on the absentee ballot security envelope — the only way to authenticate the identity of the voter.
It is also important to note that, while the General Assembly did authorize Secretary Condos to unilaterally decide to conduct a vote-by-mail mass-mailing of ballots (if concerns over the coronavirus persisted), the mailing was to be accomplished by “requiring mail balloting by requiring town clerks to send ballots by mail to all registered voters.” That was intended as a safeguard against mailing errors, omissions and mistakes since they are the officials that are most knowledgeable about who should be receiving ballots. Secretary Condos ignored this requirement, and without authorization choose to use an out-of-state vendor to process and mail the ballots eliminating the mandated safeguard using the clerks would have provided,
Lastly, I have no concerns with the longstanding early and absentee voting as delineated in Vermont’s Voting Laws.
The ad was intended to alert everyone involved in our election process to be vigilant and watchful for election irregularities, and if my efforts have heightened awareness of the current process, its shortcomings including potential vote harvesters and also dissuaded the "harvesters," it was money well spent.
H. Brooke Paige, of Washington, is a Republican candidate for Secretary of State and Attorney General.
