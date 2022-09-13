In 2020, about 20% of Black citizens voted in Vermont’s general election, well short of a census-estimated 70% of white Vermonters. That’s the second largest gap in the country. Last month, Secretary of State Jim Condos opined, “Ensuring the accuracy of our elections is my No. 1 priority” boasting about “our post-election audit, and to the results certification process.”

While I could point to past research, which questions why Vermont lags behind the other 49 states on important security procedures, I’d like to highlight how Vermont finds itself with one of the lowest minority voter rates in the country, and could continue to do so for the 2022 election and beyond, unless something is done.

