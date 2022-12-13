Years ago, when I got discouraged trying to move to the country only to have the area gentrified, I realized Vermont had just about everything I was looking for: enough land for horses, beautiful woods and trails, a sparse rural population, and enough culture and the arts to keep a city person satisfied. What I wanted more than anything was a place that offered safe haven to wildlife and native flora to flourish.

I was surprised to find out the year I moved here that I was required to post my land every year to keep hunters off it. That first year, I did so, using the deed map to find all the corners that constituted my property. I didn’t do a very good job and even posted a neighbor’s tree and got him riled up.

