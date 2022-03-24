The governor and Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department (VTF&W) senior management are complicit in extreme institutional bias. With each passing year, the VTF&W becomes more entrenched in its support of archaic laws regarding wildlife. The problems start at the top.
When VTF&W Commissioner Louis Porter resigned last year, I hoped for a new commissioner with modern values who takes animal ethics into consideration. Instead, Gov. Phil Scott appointed yet another commissioner who lacks any credentials in environmental sciences or wildlife management. Ethics don’t seem to be too high on his list, either. In the commissioner’s lackluster debut in front of the Legislature earlier this year, he testified that wildlife could be killed solely to be used as ‘fertilizer’ to meet the criteria under the new wanton waste ban efforts under bill H.411. Fortunately, the commissioner’s idea was rejected.
VTF&W opposition to three Senate wildlife bills seeking to modernize Vermont’s wildlife governance with an eye towards better wildlife protections, demonstrates their allegiance to an entrenched, biased agenda. Given the prior VTF&W commissioner wouldn’t even support a bill to ban coyote killing contests a few years ago, we shouldn’t be surprised when the new commissioner didn’t support efforts to ban coyote hounding (bill S.281), which is legalized dog fighting. When the VTF&W “biologist” engages in theatrics while testifying in opposition to bill S.201, a ban on leghold traps, by quickly placing her thickly gloved hand in a leghold trap to try and convince legislators that traps aren’t inhumane, you know they’ve reached an all-time low. On the House side of the State House, the commissioner insisted on excluding coyotes from bill H.411, that seeks to address the wasteful killing of wildlife — this comment was in addition to his fertilizer comment.
Speaking of the Legislature, an ongoing concern is VTF&W doesn’t disclose their biases. For example, VTF&W staff testified in opposition to the ban on leghold traps using their “biologist” credentials without disclosing their inherent biases towards trapping as a recreational opportunity. VTF&W is given too much deference by legislators and other decisionmakers who view them as unbiased experts and not as lobbyists for their customers — hunters and trappers.
The governor, his commissioner and VTF&W senior management seem determined to keep Vermont’s wildlife policies stuck in the 1950s despite opposition from the public as evidenced in the 2017 Center for Rural Studies’ Vermonter Poll showing very few Vermonters support the use of leghold traps, for example, but VTF&W ignores public sentiment and animal welfare concerns and plows ahead with their agenda.
“If state Fish and Wildlife Agencies fail to adapt, their ability to manage fish and wildlife will be hindered and their public and political support compromised.” — Association of Fish & Wildlife Agencies.
Jane Fitzwilliam is Vermont Coyote Coexistence Coalition lead and lives in Putney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.